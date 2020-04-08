Shoprite, Checkers to offer QR payments to fight Covid-19 - TechCentral

The Shoprite Group, which owns Shoprite and Checkers retail stores, is introducing the ability for customers to make payments using QR codes in an effort to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

This will allow customers to make payments with their phones, obviating the need to touch the keypads on point-of-sale terminals — a potential source of transmission.

The QR payment method will be available in all Shoprite, Usave, Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores within the next two months, the group said.

It is currently available in 29 Checkers stores and will be rolled out to all stores across South Africa within two months

Payment methods to be supported include Masterpass, SnapScan, Zapper, FNB Pay and Nedbank Pay.

“As the retailer uses a dynamic QR code, the amount payable will automatically display on the customer’s phone, leaving little room for error,” the retail group said in a statement on Wednesday.

It will allow customers to shop even if they forgot their wallet at home or would prefer not to carry cash or touch the Pin pad.

EMVCo standard

The QR code was built on the EMVCo standard with the help of Mastercard and one of the group’s technology partners, Electrum.

