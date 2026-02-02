Shoprite keeps Sixty60 momentum as group sales rise 7.2%

Shoprite Holdings’ on-demand delivery platform, Sixty60, continued its expansion in the six months to 28 December 2025, with sales via the platform rising 34.6%, significantly outpacing overall group growth.

The performance underscores the growing importance of digital commerce within the group, even as South Africa’s grocery market faces declining food inflation.

By way of comparison, Woolworths Holdings last week reported a 23% increase in revenue for the 26 weeks ended 28 December 2025 from Woolies Dash, its Sixty60 competitor.

Shoprite will publish its interim results for the six months ended 28 December 2025 on 3 March 2026

Shoprite reported total merchandise sales from continuing operations of R136.8-billion, up 7.2% year on year. By contrast, Sixty60’s growth highlights a sustained shift by consumers towards app-based, on-demand shopping, particularly within the Checkers ecosystem.

The group did not disclose absolute revenue figures for Sixty60, but the platform’s growth rate again exceeded that of its core supermarket operations, where Supermarkets RSA sales rose 7.1% over the period.

Shoprite said adjacent businesses – many of which rely heavily on digital platforms and data-driven retail systems – recorded sales growth of 70.9%. These include newer formats such as Petshop Science, Uniq Clothing by Checkers and Checkers Outdoor, which have expanded rapidly over the past year.

Interim results

Within its “Other operating segments”, Shoprite also cited continued growth at Computicket, the group’s digital ticketing and events business, alongside pharmacy and wholesale operations. This line item grew sales by 3.5%.

Shoprite will publish its interim results for the six months ended 28 December 2025 on 3 March 2026, when further detail on digital commerce performance is expected. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.