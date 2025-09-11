South African employers race to hire AI talent

Demand for employees skilled in the use of AI has surged 77% in South Africa in the past year.

According to Pnet’s Job Market Trends Report for August 2025, employers are on the lookout for AI-specific skills for roles that will help them build technologies to run their businesses. The need of AI skills across traditional professions such as marketing and finance is also increasing quickly.

“AI is no longer confined to specialist positions. From software developers and data scientists to marketers, financial clerks and content creators, the demand for AI expertise is reshaping career paths across sectors. Employers and jobseekers who adapt quickly will be best positioned to benefit from the shift,” said Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet.

Data from Pnet shows demand in advertised roles seeking AI-specific skills has risen by 352% since 2019

The report from the online recruitment platform compares data from the first six months of 2025 to the same period in 2024.

However, historical data from Pnet shows demand in advertised roles seeking AI-specific skills has risen by 352% since 2019, while demand for AI-skilled roles in general has risen even more sharply, up 488% over six years and 151% in the last three years.

“AI is reshaping the workplace, redefining job roles and creating demand for new digital skills,” said Pnet in a statement on Thursday.

In the specialist skills category, roles such as machine learning engineers and data scientists are increasingly being asked to have an AI component to their skillset as they are required to build AI systems. In the general category, employers look for employees who are comfortable using tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini to augment their work.

Creating jobs

“It is encouraging to see that AI seems to be creating job opportunities in South Africa rather than displacing workers. However, young people entering the workforce for the first time and mid-career professionals alike can expect to see the new technology reshape work as dramatically as the web did 20 years ago,” said Bates.

“Certain junior and entry level roles across various industries, such as administrative assistants and legal assistants, are at risk of displacement by AI. But on the positive side, inexperienced workers could benefit from generative AI if it helps them learn faster. As AI adoption in the workplace broadens, junior workers may be able to be more productive and take on greater responsibilities.”

Among the provinces, Gauteng leads demand for AI professionals, accounting for 58% of advertised roles, followed by the Western Cape with 24%. Only 3% of AI vacancies advertised are for international roles and 2% listed as remote (work-from-home) positions.

“Forward-thinking employers and recruiters are building futureproof workforces and attracting top talent by focusing on AI skills when they hire. Businesses that seek candidates with AI expertise and upskill existing employees are positioning themselves to unlock productivity, innovate faster and stay ahead in a competitive market,” said Bates. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

