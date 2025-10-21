South Africa’s most overlooked export: our tech talent

South Africa spends a lot of time worrying about anchor industries like mining, finance and energy. They dominate headlines and boardroom agendas, but while we watch those traditional levers creak and strain, we’re ignoring a resource that could impact our long-term growth trajectory significantly.

South Africa has one of the richest pools of diversely experienced technology professionals on the African continent, if not the world. We have traditional professionals like lawyers, accountants, doctors and teachers who are leading some of the most revolutionary technological changes in healthcare, law, education, biotech and more. We have architects who have kept banking systems alive through core upgrades. We have engineers who can deliver cloud migrations at scale. We have product managers who know how to get a complex service live in hostile conditions.

South African tech professionals and professionals in tech have delivered complex digital transformations under some of the toughest regulatory, infrastructure and budget constraints in the world. This is the kind of talent global markets are desperate for, and which we ourselves could use more of in our urgent need for economic growth.

And yet, instead of leveraging this human capital as a competitive advantage, we continue to undervalue, undersell and misunderstand it. When tech talent is discussed in South Africa, it usually comes back to one of two tired themes: the brain drain (our best leave the country) and the skills gap (we don’t have enough skilled graduates).

While both are true, both miss the point. Our comparative advantage isn’t in producing the cheapest junior developers in the region. It lies in something far more valuable and cuts across industries beyond just IT: battle-tested, senior professionals who can walk into a project on Monday and have it under control by Friday.

Globally, businesses have a growing and desperate need to pivot quickly in response to constant changes without the risk and inefficiencies of hiring. We know that, even with AI tools accelerating productivity, organisations need leaders and experienced delivery teams who know how to align delivery with strategy, govern risk, ship products responsibly and are a good cultural fit. South Africa has these talents, and we should be building an export industry around them in the same way that India and other nations have done over the past 30 years.

Market signals

Look north, and you’ll see examples of countries telling the story that we should be to decisively to own the narrative of Africa’s tech future.

Kenya has built a reputation as Africa’s Silicon Savannah, not just by producing start-ups but through deliberate ecosystem building, making Nairobi synonymous with innovation and entrepreneurial momentum. Nairobi’s growing credibility is no accident; it’s the result of coordinated investment, start-up visibility and simple pipelines for talent to believe in.

Morocco is unapologetically positioning itself as a nearshore provider to Europe. The Covid-19 lockdowns were a wake-up call on the value of digital technologies. Today government social grants are largely distributed through mobile phone transfers, while Casablanca and Tangier have become commercial magnets for outsourced tech work from the continent and elsewhere.

South Africa might have deeper experience but we clearly have a lot more work to do. Kenya and Morocco are marketing themselves as hubs of innovation and future-first skills, while we remain stuck lamenting our problems – and letting an opportunity to grow our economy, create jobs and reduce inequality walk out the door.

The market signals are clear. Three needs stand out:

Small and medium enterprises want senior expertise for rapid scale-up. They are prepared to pay for immediate delivery teams but cannot wait six months to recruit or fund full-time hires.

Start-ups need senior engineering squads or fractional chief technology officers who can accelerate them through minimum viable products (MVPs) and proof-of-concept without burning through their scarce funding.

Large entities know the work but don’t have the manpower. Banks, insurers, miners and public entities all know they need AI pilots, cloud migrations or system rewrites. But their permanent teams are already stretched thin. They want senior teams that can start tomorrow and deliver tangible change by the next quarter.

All three are united by a common thread of outcome-driven delivery by trusted professionals who can deliver immediately, at pace, without hiring inefficiencies.

If we are serious about turning this into an export sector, urgent shifts are required. Professional services firms and tech businesses need to shift from selling hours to selling outcomes and providing managed services. Buyers need migrations done in weeks, MVPs proven in months – and compliance problems solved now.

Within existing teams, professionals must urgently reskill to integrate AI into delivery, or be completely leapfrogged by others. We’ve already seen that AI can’t replace senior skills, but can enhance skills for those that keep pace.

Compelling story

This cannot be up to business alone, though. South Africa’s tax and compliance regime makes cross-border contracting possible, but painful and practically cumbersome, while places like Kenya and Morocco are much easier for the world to buy services from. Government must reduce any friction in our highly competitive global market as far as possible to make us a more competitive and attractive seller.

Finally, South Africa needs to tell a coherent and compelling story. We should be known as the choice hub for senior, delivery-ready talent. Right now, we are largely silent on the global stage about the breadth and depth of our professional tech talent and the impact it offers. Cape Town is an attractive destination for digital nomads keen to live work and play while serving offshore organisations, and Johannesburg has far more to offer as the potential capital for global business services in South Africa.

Done right, we can start to reposition our economy for more resilient, innovative and globally competitive growth. Exporting high-value services like these generates forex, positively contributes to GDP uplift and makes our long-term competitiveness more stable in a digitally disruptive world.

Ignore it, however, and the gap will be filled by competitive talent in Nairobi, Casablanca and elsewhere.

We already have what global markets want: resilient, experienced professionals who deliver outcomes under pressure. The question is whether we will choose to position this as an economic advantage, or watch the opportunity yield growth for our prepared competitors.

The author, Adam Craker, is CEO at iqbusiness

