Paratus opens in Rwanda, launches Starlink services

Paratus Group, the pan-African telecommunications and network services provider, continues its strategic expansion across the continent with the launch of Paratus Rwanda. This new entity will provide and install Starlink services, delivering high-speed broadband internet connectivity to businesses throughout Rwanda.

Paratus was awarded the African distributorship of Starlink global low-Earth orbit satellite services in 2023, allowing the group to offer cutting-edge satellite connectivity across multiple African markets. The launch of Paratus Rwanda marks another important milestone in the group’s mission to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and services.

Commenting on the expansion, CEO of Paratus Group Schalk Erasmus said: “We are building Africa’s quality network by investing in infrastructure, services and people across the continent. Rwanda’s dynamic and fast-growing market aligns perfectly with our vision, and the addition of Paratus Rwanda strengthens our ability to serve customers with unmatched reach and reliability.”

Paratus Rwanda will target key sectors in the country, including retail, financial services, government, NGOs, agriculture and tourism. The service will particularly benefit enterprises operating in remote and underserved areas where there is a lack of traditional infrastructure.

In light of past disruptions caused by subsea cable outages across the region, businesses and institutions are increasingly seeking resilient and alternative connectivity solutions. Starlink’s service is especially suited to rural and hard-to-reach areas, while also offering urban enterprises reliable backup options to safeguard their operations.

Chief commercial officer of Paratus Group Martin Cox said: “We are delighted to be commencing operations in Rwanda as this marks another significant move in our plan to connect more and more people across the continent of Africa. It is exciting to be able to unlock potential in Rwanda and, through internet access, open a world of possibilities.”

Starlink

Starlink provides broadband internet using a simple, scalable hardware platform that can be easily distributed across locations around the world. Independent from local infrastructure and designed to support multiple paths back to the internet, Starlink provides reliable service to ensure businesses stay connected. Across its network, Starlink maintains greater than 99.5% uptime across all customers – and higher for unobstructed installations. Uptime is measured without mitigating factors, such as weather and localised outages.

Starlink currently provides services to thousands of business locations and serves customers in a multitude of capacities, including primary or backup enterprise connectivity, land mobility or as a temporary setup for emergency services.

About Paratus Rwanda

Paratus Rwanda is a fully owned subsidiary of Paratus Group, established to provide and install Starlink services across Rwanda. Leveraging Paratus Group’s extensive network infrastructure and cross-border connectivity, Paratus Rwanda delivers tailored, reliable and robust internet solutions for enterprises within Rwanda.

About Paratus Group

Paratus Group is committed to raising the bar on providing quality connectivity in Africa. With an eye on the future, the group is investing in infrastructure and establishing itself as a key player in delivering integrated network services across the continent. Among its many and diverse achievements, the group has invested in and launched the East-to-West Africa fibre route and the express route from Johannesburg to the rest of the world.

Paratus Group has operations in 15 African countries and employs over 800 people. It connects African businesses across the continent and delivers end-to-end service excellence. The group’s footprint extends beyond Africa to international points of presence in Europe, the UK and the US.

Born and bred in Africa, Paratus is thinking big as it grows its footprint to deliver Africa’s quality network. The group aims to deliver real value and services to communities across Africa, while making a positive contribution to transformation in terms of both the people and the environment.