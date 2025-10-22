LG’s Vivace Dryer cuts electricity bills, delivers smart AI

The modern South African home faces a familiar set of challenges: rising electricity prices and the constant search for more time in a busy day. In response, many are looking to invest in smarter home appliances that do more than just perform a task – they offer genuine solutions.

The LG Vivace Dryer is designed for this reality. It is more than an appliance; it represents a new approach to laundry, incorporating innovative AI, energy-saving technologies and a stylish design that fits seamlessly into the modern, connected home. Putting all these features together in a truly state-of-the-art appliance is exactly why the slogan reads: “Once tried; never without an LG Dryer”.

An energy-saving revolution in your laundry room

With high electricity costs being a key concern for South Africans, energy efficiency in appliances is non-negotiable. The LG Vivace Dryer addresses this head-on with an A+++-10% energy rating – the highest possible on the scale – promising a significant reduction in monthly electricity bills without sacrificing performance.

This efficiency is driven by its Dual Inverter Heat Pump and Eco Hybrid technology. Unlike conventional dryer motors that simply switch on and off, the inverter compressor adjusts its speed based on the load. This results in a quieter, longer-lasting and more energy-efficient operation. By recycling hot air, it also dries fabrics more gently while saving electricity.

The Eco Hybrid technology adds another layer of control, giving users the choice to either save time or save energy. The time-saving mode uses optimised airflow to dry loads faster, which is perfect for busy households. Alternatively, the energy-saving mode runs a longer cycle at a lower temperature, further reducing energy consumption. Together, these features create a dryer that saves money, protects clothing and adapts to the rhythm of any lifestyle.

The smart way to dry clothes

While saving on electricity is essential, so is a laundry experience that feels effortless. The Vivace Dryer brings intelligence into the laundry room with AI-powered features like LG ThinQ and Smart Pairing.

The LG ThinQ app allows you to control the Vivace Dryer from anywhere via your smart device. You can start a cycle on your way home from the office, monitor its progress while entertaining guests, or track energy consumption over time. The app also includes a smart diagnosis function to help identify and solve minor issues before they become bigger problems.

Additionally, Smart Pairing creates a seamless, more efficient process from start to finish. When an LG washer and the Vivace Dryer are paired via the ThinQ app, they communicate with each other, allowing the dryer to automatically select the optimal cycle based on the wash. Whether it’s baby clothes, delicate shirts or everyday bedding, the Vivace Dryer knows exactly what to do, removing one more decision from your busy day.

Innovation that fits every home

While the Vivace Dryer is equipped with advanced technology, its performance is matched by its design. Showcasing a sleek, minimalist aesthetic with a user-friendly digital display and a refined, premium finish, it integrates naturally into any modern home.

“When it comes to modern living, South Africans are demanding appliances that bring a combination of style and intelligent features to their spaces – saving time, money and energy,” said Carol Guedes, consumer electronics sales head at LG Electronics South Africa. “The Vivace Dryer delivers on this need and lives up to the promise of ‘Once tried, never without an LG Dryer’.”

