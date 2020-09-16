South Africa's Striata acquired by Doxim - TechCentral

South African-born customer communication and document security specialist Striata has been acquired by Canadian-founded communications and engagement technology provider Doxim.

Striata was founded 21 years ago in Johannesburg by Michael Wright as The Email Corporation.

“We see the deal as an opportunity to expand the full potential of the Striata platform — access more resources, more clients, more global exposure,” said Wright in a statement on Wednesday announcing the deal.

Doxim is purchasing the business, intellectual property and future revenue streams of a growing and healthy business

The agreement will see Striata’s Customer Communication Platform wholly acquired by Doxim.

“Doxim is purchasing the business, intellectual property and future revenue streams of a growing and healthy business, as well a feature-rich and highly scalable software platform,” said Wright. “It is also buying a pathway into new territories, namely the UK, where it hasn’t yet built a presence, as well as clients in Asia.”

He said the two companies’ cultures and market positioning are similar. “It’s exciting to see how we will integrate our technology, systems, people and value propositions.”

Striata and its shareholders were advised by Novitas Capital Advisors. The value of the deal was not disclosed. – © 2020 NewsCentral Media