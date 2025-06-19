Close Menu

    Watch | Starship rocket explodes in setback to Musk’s Mars mission

    SpaceX's massive Starship spacecraft has exploded into a dramatic fireball during testing in Texas.
    The explosion on Thursday morning South African time was caught on camera. Image: TheRocketFuture

    SpaceX’s massive Starship spacecraft exploded into a dramatic fireball during testing late on Wednesday Texas time, the latest in a series of setbacks for billionaire Elon Musk’s Mars rocket programme.

    The explosion occurred around 11pm local time (Thursday, 6am SAST) while Starship was on a test stand at its Brownsville, Texas Starbase while preparing for the 10th test flight, SpaceX said in a post on Musk’s social media platform X.

    The company attributed it to a “major anomaly” and said all personnel were safe.

    “Preliminary data suggests that a nitrogen COPV in the payload bay failed below its proof pressure,” Musk said in a post on X, in a reference to a nitrogen gas storage unit known as a Composite Overwrapped Pressure Vessel.

    “If further investigation confirms that this is what happened, it is the first time ever for this design,” he continued.

    SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment.  — Jaspreet Singh and Cassel Bryan-Low, (c) 2025 Reuters

