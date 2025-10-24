Streamline, simplify, secure: Obsidian leads the shift from Opsgenie to Jira

Opsgenie may be reaching its end of life, but for South African IT teams, that marks the beginning of a smarter, more unified incident-management journey. In a recent webinar, Obsidian Systems unpacked what this transition means in practice, showing how to cut through alert noise and improve time-to-restore by moving alerting, on-call and incident workflows into Jira Service Management (JSM) as Opsgenie’s capabilities converge into the platform.

Hosted by Angela Ho, chief marketing officer at Obsidian Systems, the session walked through common pain points, including overloaded inboxes, missed notifications and unowned incidents. It demonstrated how JSM’s built-in alerts, schedules, routing rules and escalations reduce noise while ensuring the right responder is notified, on time, through the right channel. Attendees also saw how deduplication, suppression filters and heartbeat checks prevent false positives from swamping on-call teams.

Watch the webinar now

Obsidian’s Atlassian consultants showed how a single alert in JSM can be promoted to a full incident with linked work items, runbooks and post-incident reviews in Confluence, keeping context, actions and outcomes in one place. They also highlighted role-based guardrails (incident commander, tech lead, comms) and analytics such as MTTA/MTTR to drive continuous improvement. On the integration side, the team demonstrated bi-directional updates across monitoring stacks and the value of global policies and maintenance windows to reduce alert noise during planned changes.

The webinar tackled the question everyone is asking: with Opsgenie approaching end of life, what should teams do now? Obsidian’s guidance was practical – document current Opsgenie setups, map needs to JSM Premium or Enterprise and test migrations using built-in tooling. But Obsidian cautioned that migration should not be treated as a push-button exercise. Teams must reconnect chat integrations, verify permissions and rehearse live scenarios to validate the “golden path” before retiring legacy configurations.

Fix alert hygiene in Opsgenie today, and the move to JSM will be cleaner, faster and smarter tomorrow

The session also explored where artificial intelligence fits into modern operations. By using Rovo to surface prior fixes, knowledge articles and context directly inside JSM (and combining it with Assets for service dependencies), teams can accelerate triage and make every alert actionable.

“The end of Opsgenie isn’t the end of the road. Think of it as the start of doing incident management right,” says Muggie van Staden, CEO at Obsidian Systems. “Resilience isn’t about having more tools; it’s about making the ones you already have work together. Clear rotations, meaningful escalation, and connected workflows are how you cut minutes when minutes matter.”

For South African teams dealing with lean headcounts and rising compliance pressure, the message landed: treat alerting and incident response as continuous products, not one-off projects. Fix alert hygiene in Opsgenie today, and the move to JSM will be cleaner, faster and smarter tomorrow.

Atlassian will be in South Africa this week. If you are wanting to meet the international team, Obsidian would like to extend an invitation for you to join us in Pretoria on 29 October 2025.

About Obsidian Systems

