Syspro on an acquisition spree

Syspro, the South African enterprise software firm specialising in the manufacturing and distribution industries, has acquired American warehouse management software provider Datascope.

The terms of the sale have not been disclosed.

According to a statement on Monday, the deal marks Syspro’s third acquisition in 12 months and followed the recent purchase of NexSys and riteSoft.

Datascope has been a longstanding partner, with a solution built to complement and enhance Syspro ERP

“Datascope has been a longstanding strategic partner, with a solution built to complement and enhance the Syspro ERP experience,” said Syspro CEO Jaco Maritz. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to offer an end-to-end, purpose-built digital manufacturing experience that simplifies warehouse and supply chain operations without added complexity.”

According to the statement, the Datascope acquisition represents “the next big step” in Syspro’s growth plan under Advent’s ownership. Advent acquired a majority stake in Syspro in August 2024. Through Datascope, Syspro hopes to gain the ability to deliver a fully integrated enterprise resource planning and warehouse management software platform.

“Customers will benefit from greater inventory visibility, supply chain control and operational efficiency, with minimal disruption and maximum speed-to-value thanks to Datascope’s native Syspro alignment,” said Syspro.

Syspro is one of the longest standing independent global vendors of ERP software, operational in more than 60 countries. The company was founded in South Africa in 1978 and today has headquarters in both the UK and South Africa.

Anton Jurgens, president and founder of Datascope, said the acquisition by Syspro solidifies a longstanding operational relationship between the two entities.

“Syspro has always been one of our most important strategic partners and our entire solution was built with Syspro at its core. As part of Syspro, we’re now positioned to scale our impact, innovate faster and better serve our customers on a global level,” said Jurgens. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

