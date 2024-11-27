Takealot opens huge new distribution centre in Durban

Durban has a sprawling new Takealot distribution centre. The Naspers-owned online retailer announced on Wednesday that the site is already open for business.

The 43 000sq m fulfilment centre is located at the Brickworks Industrial Park.

“With the capacity to process up to 45 000 items daily, the fulfilment centre ensures faster and more efficient order fulfilment for Takealot’s growing customer base in KwaZulu-Natal,” the company said in a statement.

Durban plays an important role in the country’s trade and logistics networks

“Although Takealot has been operational in the region for over a decade, this new state of the art facility now enhances Takealot’s ability to process orders quicker and more efficiently to meet the growing demands of shoppers in the region,” said CEO Frederik Zietsman.

“Durban, being one of South Africa’s leading industrial and economic hubs, plays an important role in the country’s trade and logistics networks,” he said.

“The city’s infrastructure connects regional markets to global supply chains, and its strategic location offers unmatched access to key transport routes. The new distribution centre allows Takealot to leverage these logistical advantages, making it easier to serve customers in KwaZulu-Natal and beyond.” – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

