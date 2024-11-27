Close Menu
    TCS+ | How to stop a data disaster – a discussion with Veeam

    Veeam is helping organisations in South Africa and the rest of the African continent safeguard their most valuable asset: their data.

    In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, four senior executives from Veeam unpack the latest trends in data resilience and protection, and explore how African organisations can better protect themselves against a data disaster.

    To unpack this in detail, TCS+ is joined in this two-parter episode by Veeam’s:

    Topics covered in the discussion include:

    • The unique challenges that businesses in Africa face when it comes to securing and managing their data;
    • The role of data resilience in helping African businesses maintain continuous availability of their data in the face of growing cyberthreats.
    • Securing on-premises and cloud-based environments and the challenges involved in doing so;
    • How Veeam works with local partners to ensure African businesses optimise their data protection strategies and build resilience;
    • How Veeam helps companies deal with ransomware attacks, both before and after they happen; and
    • The emerging trends and innovations in data resilience and protection.

    For more information on Veeam’s portfolio of data resilience solutions, including backup, recovery, cloud data management and disaster recovery, visit Veeam’s data resilience portfolio.

