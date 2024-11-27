TCS+ | How to stop a data disaster – a discussion with Veeam

Veeam is helping organisations in South Africa and the rest of the African continent safeguard their most valuable asset: their data.

In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, four senior executives from Veeam unpack the latest trends in data resilience and protection, and explore how African organisations can better protect themselves against a data disaster.

To unpack this in detail, TCS+ is joined in this two-parter episode by Veeam’s:

Mena Migally, regional vice president, Europe, the Middle East and Africa;

Brendan Widlake, regional director and country manager, Africa;

Ian Engelbrecht, head of technical sales, Africa; and

Lisa Strydom, senior manager for channel and alliances, Africa.

Topics covered in the discussion include:

The unique challenges that businesses in Africa face when it comes to securing and managing their data;

The role of data resilience in helping African businesses maintain continuous availability of their data in the face of growing cyberthreats.

Securing on-premises and cloud-based environments and the challenges involved in doing so;

How Veeam works with local partners to ensure African businesses optimise their data protection strategies and build resilience;

How Veeam helps companies deal with ransomware attacks, both before and after they happen; and

The emerging trends and innovations in data resilience and protection.

