Upcoming Veeam webinar: navigating the hybrid cloud world

Data protection is a top priority for businesses in every sector, particularly as digital transformation accelerates across industries. Yet with so many tools and solutions on the market, IT teams are often left overwhelmed, unsure of where to begin, or burdened by managing multiple platforms. This complexity can lead to fragmented security measures, increased vulnerability and inefficient resource use.

With this in mind, Veeam and TechCentral are hosting a webinar themed “Data Freedom: Navigate in a Hybrid Cloud World” on 20 November. In this session, the company will address how to cut through the clutter with a streamlined, all-in-one solution.

Veeam consolidates data resilience across diverse hypervisors and platforms so you can retire redundant tools, reduce administrative burdens, and regain clarity in your data strategy. This event is ideal for IT professionals seeking a simplified, practical approach to data protection that keeps costs down and focus sharp.

The webinar will explore the latest strategies and technologies to empower your data management journey. Here’s a preview of what you can expect:

Flexible hypervisor strategy

The modern data centre typically spans multiple hypervisor environments. However, managing backups across these platforms can be a real challenge. Learn how Veeam addresses this with a flexible hypervisor strategy that supports VMware, Hyper-V, Nutanix, AWS, Azure and more.

With Veeam, your data resilience strategy can seamlessly integrate across the industry’s leading hypervisors, offering maximum compatibility and flexibility.

Hear how Veeam’s approach enables businesses to adopt a unified data resilience plan, allowing them to manage backup policies from a single, intuitive interface. This eliminates the need for multiple solutions for each hypervisor and streamlines data protection and recovery processes across all environments, reducing time and administrative overhead.

Unbeatable virtualisation freedom

Virtualisation is essential to data centres; many solutions don’t have the ability to move and protect data across virtual environments without restrictions. In this session, you’ll hear how Veeam’s unique portfolio enables customers to precisely do that and how this sets it apart. The offering of the Veeam Data Platform is software and hardware agnostic with no vendor lock-in, giving IT teams unmatched freedom to optimise virtualisation environments.

Attendees will also hear how the Veeam Data Platform makes instant data recovery possible. This means that even during an unexpected outage or system failure, data remains accessible with minimal downtime.

Hear how Veeam’s powerful virtualisation capabilities allow businesses to rapidly recover data and maintaining business continuity while reducing downtime and operational disruption. With support from the world’s leading hypervisors, this approach guarantees comprehensive end-to-end data protection that adapts to evolving needs.

Robust security with guaranteed compliance

As data regulations become stricter worldwide, businesses have to prioritise security and compliance in their data protection strategies. This webinar will unpack how Veeam offers powerful security focused functionalities that help businesses to meet compliance requirements effectively. Veeam’s offering supports secure and compliant data migrations, reducing the risk of data recovery errors and protecting against potential vulnerabilities.

Experts will unpack all the built-in security features that Veeam uses to help businesses manage compliance obligations without sacrificing flexibility or efficiency. This cuts the cost and complexity of regulatory compliance, allowing IT teams to focus on optimising data protection and recovery rather than managing compliance risks.

Keep the focus on your business

Many businesses struggle to balance data management demands with core business priorities. Veeam’s experts will show delegates how the Veeam Data Platform is designed to simplify data management by offering complete visibility, control and flexibility. This enables IT teams to focus on driving business growth instead of spending excessive time on backups.

Learn how the Veeam Data Platform provides a centralised dashboard for monitoring and managing data protection policies, ensuring your data is consistently protected and accessible when needed. By streamlining data management and automating routine tasks, Veeam enables IT heads to prioritise innovation and strategic initiatives over administrative duties.

What you’ll gain from attending

This webinar will explore how Veeam can help addressing critical IT challenges and streamline your data management strategy. Here’s what attendees can expect to take away:

Real-world use cases: Discover how businesses like yours have leveraged Veeam’s flexible hypervisor strategy and virtualisation solutions to enhance data protection.

Discover how businesses like yours have leveraged Veeam’s flexible hypervisor strategy and virtualisation solutions to enhance data protection. Expert insights: Hear from Veeam experts on the latest trends in data resilience, virtualisation and compliance.

Hear from Veeam experts on the latest trends in data resilience, virtualisation and compliance. Networking opportunities: Connect with other IT professionals facing similar challenges and exchange insights on best practices.

Don’t miss out

This session is tailored to IT professionals who want to enhance data security, ensure compliance and gain greater control over their virtual environments. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn how to unlock complete control over your data, streamline your security strategy and futureproof your business.

Whether you’re navigating hybrid cloud environments or securing vital assets, this webinar will provide the insights you need to stay ahead.

For more information or to reserve your spot, click here.

