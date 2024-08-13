Cyber resilience: strategies for safeguarding data, operations and reputation

As cyberthreats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, the need for robust cyber resilience strategies has never been more pressing.

TechCentral, in partnership with Veeam, recently hosted a round-table discussion to delve into these challenges and explore effective strategies for safeguarding data, operations and reputation.

The session brought together senior IT and data protection executives to share insights and discuss best practices for enhancing cyber resilience in today’s complex digital landscape.

Cloud adoption and its impact on cyber resilience

The discussion kicked off with a focus on cloud adoption and its impact on cybersecurity strategies, revealing a nuanced picture of cloud adoption in the enterprise landscape. While some organisations have begun transitioning workloads to public, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the overall pace of adoption has been tempered by several challenges.

A key concern voiced by participants is the potential for prohibitive costs associated with cloud migration if spending is not carefully managed. The scalability and flexibility of the cloud can be a double-edged sword, as uncontrolled resource consumption can quickly lead to escalating expenses. Additionally, the complexity of integrating legacy systems that are not easily adaptable to cloud environments posed a significant barrier for some organisations.

Participants emphasised the need for a clear cloud transformation strategy that aligns with overall business objectives

Another challenge discussed was the difficulty of scaling protection and security measures in line with the rapid expansion of data processing capabilities in the cloud. This misalignment can create vulnerabilities and expose organisations to increased risk. Then there is the complexity of managing diverse environments across different geographies, each with unique regulatory requirements. The shared responsibility model inherent in cloud security also proved to be a challenge, as organisations grapple with the division of security responsibilities between themselves and cloud providers.

Participants emphasised the need for a clear cloud transformation strategy that aligns with overall business objectives. They stressed the importance of carefully evaluating which workloads and applications are best suited for the cloud, rather than adopting a wholesale migration approach.

A recurring theme in the discussion was the impact of cloud adoption on cyber resilience. As organisations expand their digital footprint across various cloud environments, achieving a holistic and integrated cyber strategy becomes increasingly difficult. Security measures must be tailored to each environment, and ensuring seamless coordination between them can be a daunting task.

The round-table participants agreed that cloud security should not be treated as an afterthought but rather as an integral component of an organisation’s overarching cyber resilience strategy. This requires proactive planning, continuous monitoring and a deep understanding of the unique security challenges posed by cloud environments.

Challenges and strategies in achieving cyber resilience

The discussion revealed a complex landscape of challenges and evolving strategies. IT leaders highlighted the ever-present threat landscape, the rapid pace of technological change, resource constraints, and the increasing complexity of managing security across diverse environments.

Budgetary constraints and a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals were identified as major obstacles to implementing effective security measures. Additionally, resistance to change within organisations and the difficulty of integrating security seamlessly into existing workflows posed significant hurdles.

Participants emphasised the importance of a holistic approach to cyber resilience, encompassing not only data protection, but also application availability, backup and disaster recovery. Prioritisation of these aspects often depended on the specific business context, regulatory requirements and the organisation’s risk appetite.

A key theme that emerged from the discussion was the need for broader industry collaboration in achieving cyber resilience. Participants recognised that the challenges they faced were not unique and that sharing knowledge, best practices and resources across organizations could significantly enhance their collective security posture.

By collaborating, organisations can leverage the collective experience and expertise of the industry to tackle common threats. Sharing threat intelligence, developing shared defence mechanisms and establishing industry-wide standards were seen as critical steps in creating a more resilient cyber ecosystem.

In this collaborative spirit, the role of technology vendors and regulators was also highlighted. Widely used vendors can play a crucial role by creating platforms and ecosystems that facilitate knowledge sharing among organisations. By providing forums for open communication and collaboration, these vendors can enable the exchange of valuable insights about security incidents, best practices and strategies to overcome common challenges. This fosters a sense of community and shared responsibility within the industry.

Regulators, on the other hand, can create frameworks that encourage collaboration, establish industry standards and incentivise organisations to work together to improve their cyber resilience. Additionally, regulators can facilitate the sharing of threat intelligence and cybersecurity best practices among organisations in highly regulated industries.

Attendees at the round-table expressed a strong sentiment that organisations should not view cyber resilience as a point of differentiation or competition. Instead, they should embrace the idea that a rising tide lifts all boats. By sharing knowledge and working together to strengthen the overall security posture of the industry, everyone benefits from a more secure and resilient digital landscape.

Managing incident response and communicating cyber resilience to the board

Participants shared various approaches to incident response, including internal teams, external providers or hybrid models. The challenges of skill shortages, resource limitations, and the need for swift and effective responses were acknowledged.

Attendees also highlighted the ongoing struggle to effectively communicate cyber resilience requirements to the board. Translating technical risks into business terms and quantifying the return on investment for cybersecurity initiatives remain significant hurdles. However, several successful strategies were shared, including:

Exposing the board to experts: Bringing in the organisation’s cybersecurity experts to directly address the board can provide a deeper understanding of the technical landscape and the potential impact of cyber incidents.

Bringing in the organisation’s cybersecurity experts to directly address the board can provide a deeper understanding of the technical landscape and the potential impact of cyber incidents. Regular awareness and training programmes: Educating board members through ongoing training sessions helps to keep them informed about evolving threats and the importance of investing in cyber resilience measures.

Educating board members through ongoing training sessions helps to keep them informed about evolving threats and the importance of investing in cyber resilience measures. Practical simulations: Engaging board members in simulations of cyberattacks and recovery scenarios can provide a first-hand experience of the potential risks and the effectiveness of different response strategies.

By adopting these strategies, those responsible for cyber resilience within an organisation can bridge the gap between technical knowledge and business priorities, making a more compelling case for investing in a proactive approach to cyber resilience.

TechCentral and Veeam thank all of those who participated in the round-table discussion.