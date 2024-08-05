Solving the growing talent shortage in cybersecurity

Technology and cybersecurity are among the most highly valued careers in today’s working world. Anyone who has a propensity for tech understands the demand for talent, specifically in cybersecurity, which continues to dominate board-level priorities and strategies.

The problem is that cybersecurity talent is in high demand due to the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberthreats that target both individuals and organisations. With digital transformation accelerating across various sectors, attack surfaces have expanded, giving cybercriminals more access to vulnerabilities than ever before.

The 2024 Verizon Breach Investigations Report highlights a significant 180% increase in breaches initiated through vulnerability exploitation, tripling the number compared to 2023 thanks to larger attack surfaces. External threat actors cause 65% of breaches, while internal actors have surged to 35%, with 73% of these due to human errors, highlighting the significant risk of human mistakes in data breaches.

Phishing remains the most common entry point for external attacks at 36%, followed by vulnerabilities at 21% and compromised credentials at 20% — all human factors. The key takeaway is that any addition to an organisation’s internet attack surface can be exploited and become an entry point for external threats, while human error remains a critical internal security risk.

Companies are struggling to find enough cybersecurity talent for several reasons. One of the primary challenges is the rapid pace at which the cybersecurity landscape evolves. Cyberthreats are becoming more sophisticated, requiring professionals to continually update their knowledge and skills to stay ahead.

This constant need for advanced expertise means that traditional education and training programmes cannot keep up unless employers, employees and vendor-approved training providers work together to maintain skills levels. Without this focus, the industry will continue to suffer from a shortage of qualified candidates who are equipped to handle the latest threats and technologies.

Exponential growth

Another significant factor facing all businesses is the exponential growth of digital data and the increasing integration of technology into all aspects of business operations. As more devices and systems become interconnected, the potential attack surface for cybercriminals expands, requiring a larger workforce to manage and secure these environments.

However, the supply of skilled cybersecurity professionals has not grown at the same rate, creating a gap between demand and availability.

There’s a reason why cybersecurity professionals are so highly sought after. Cybersecurity requires a deep understanding of various domains, including network security, encryption, threat intelligence and incident response. This multidisciplinary nature of the work makes it challenging to find individuals with the comprehensive skill set required for effective cybersecurity. Effective cybersecurity professionals often need to possess a unique combination of technical expertise and soft skills, such as problem-solving, critical thinking and the ability to communicate complex security concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

The rise in more sophisticated, AI-driven cyberattacks significantly exacerbates the existing challenges in cybersecurity. AI and machine-learning technologies are being leveraged by cybercriminals to develop more advanced and elusive methods of attack. These AI-driven attacks can adapt and evolve, making them harder to detect and mitigate.

They can automate the discovery of vulnerabilities and launch large-scale, targeted attacks with precision. As a result, cybersecurity professionals must constantly innovate and employ advanced defensive strategies to counter these threats, increasing the demand for highly skilled experts who are proficient in both AI and cybersecurity.

Finding top candidates during a skills shortage

Addressing the cybersecurity talent shortage requires a multifaceted approach. One critical solution is investing in education and training programmes that are specifically tailored to cybersecurity. This includes offering specialised courses in areas such as ethical hacking, threat intelligence and incident response. Organisations should focus on continuous professional development for their existing workforce and sourcing talent that can add value on a project-by-project basis or permanently.

On-site skills sharing and mentoring is becoming increasingly important as different skills converge across the technology landscape. Providing ongoing training and certification opportunities helps employees stay current with the latest cybersecurity trends and technologies.

Organisations can also consider alternative talent sourcing methods, such as hiring individuals with non-traditional backgrounds or transferable skills. For example, professionals with experience in IT, software development, or even fields like psychology and law, can bring valuable insights into cybersecurity roles. By providing targeted training to these individuals, businesses can quickly build a competent cybersecurity team without relying solely on traditional talent pipelines.

Like all aspects of the modern business, there is no one-size-fits-all in modern IT or cybersecurity. Working with a partner that understands the landscape, its challenges and most importantly how different resource solutions solve cybersecurity challenges can addressing the cybersecurity talent shortage across sectors and create more cyber-aware cultures.