Expeditus – the eagles of all things data

Data is the lifeblood of any organisation. It supports business-critical functions, and any disruption in data infrastructure or pipelines can have a severe impact.

Unfortunately, many companies fail to distinguish between development and production support teams for their data and analytics operations.

This oversight often leads to developers spending a significant portion of their time supporting production environments instead of focusing on innovation and project development. This not only delays projects but also hampers the development pipeline.

To address this issue, many companies mistakenly identify the gap in development capacity as the root cause and attempt to solve it by hiring or outsourcing more developers.

However, this approach still leaves developers bogged down with production support tasks they never signed up for, leading to higher attrition rates. The real problem lies in the absence of a dedicated production support team – a specialised area requiring a unique set of skills.

Enter Expeditus Managed Services. We take over the environment support and process runs for our clients, allowing their developers to concentrate on innovation and enhancements. Our mission is to ensure that data runs are successfully completed, environments are optimised, and data is accurate and delivered on time. We provide business continuity even in the event of key resource attrition.

Over the past four years, Expeditus has meticulously streamlined the key components of our managed service offering. We have invested significantly in developing new solutions to monitor all events across the data pipeline and improve the overall performance of production environments. Our flagship solution, P!ng, embodies this commitment to excellence.

P!ng is a comprehensive monitoring solution that gathers information about every step of the data pipeline. Utilising machine learning, P!ng monitors, alerts and provides peace of mind regarding process completion and environmental health. From ETL runs and data quality checks to BI tool refreshes, infrastructure performance checks, network failures and server outages, P!ng keeps a vigilant eye on everything.

With P!ng integrated into your production environment, you can rest easy knowing your data is in safe hands. No longer will you be kept up at night worrying if your data will be ready in the morning. You can confidently answer those crucial questions before the board meeting at 10am and your managers will have the insights they need to make informed decisions.

Transform your data operations

Here’s how Expeditus Managed Services and P!ng can transform your data operations:

Enhanced focus on development : By handling production support, Expeditus allows your developers to focus on creating innovative solutions and advancing projects without being sidetracked by production issues.

Improved data accuracy and timeliness : P!ng ensures that your data is accurate and delivered when needed, enabling timely and data-driven decision-making across your organisation.

Business continuity and reduced attrition : With a dedicated production support team, your business can continue seamlessly even in the event of key resource attrition. This also helps in reducing developer burnout and turnover.

Comprehensive monitoring and alerts : P!ng provides real-time monitoring and alerts for every step of your data pipeline. This proactive approach helps in identifying and addressing issues before they escalate.

P!ng provides real-time monitoring and alerts for every step of your data pipeline. This proactive approach helps in identifying and addressing issues before they escalate. Optimised performance: Continuous performance checks and optimisations ensure that your production environment runs smoothly, minimising downtime and maximising efficiency.

Expeditus Managed Services is more than just a support provider; we are your partner in achieving operational excellence. Our expertise and cutting-edge solutions like P!ng empower your organisation to harness the full potential of your data, driving growth and innovation.

Don’t let production support issues derail your development efforts. Contact Expeditus Managed Services today and let us help you achieve a seamless and efficient data operation that supports your business goals. With Expeditus and P!ng, you can focus on what you do best – innovating and growing your business – while we take care of the rest.