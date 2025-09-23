TCS | From lockdown idea to global player: The Invigilator bags $11-million funding

The Invigilator, the developer of a South African application that helps educational institutions monitor web-based assessments to prevent cheating, recenty secured US$11-million (R195-million) in funding to help it expand internationally.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show, Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of The Invigilator, joins TechCentral’s Nkosinathi Ndlovu to discuss how the start-up is going to use the cash injection to take on international markets.

He also gives insight into the app’s software and the company behind it.

Watch the interview

In this episode, Riemer delves into:

How The Invigilator app got started during the Covid-19 lockdown;

The markets it plans to expand into internationally;

The challenges of developing an app like The Invigilator in the South African market and why this may have set the company up for international success;

How the app uses AI to minimise network and storage demands while improving outcomes;

Barriers to The Invigilator’s adoption, like resistance from students, and how they were overcome; and

The future technologies Riemer is most excited about in the ed-tech space.

Listen to this episode of the TechCentral Show

