TCS | From lockdown idea to global player: The Invigilator bags $11-million funding

The Invigilator, the developer of a South African application that helps educational institutions monitor web-based assessments to prevent cheating, recenty secured US$11-million (R195-million) in funding to help it expand internationally.
In this episode of the TechCentral Show, Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of The Invigilator, joins TechCentral’s Nkosinathi Ndlovu to discuss how the start-up is going to use the cash injection to take on international markets.
He also gives insight into the app’s software and the company behind it.
In this episode, Riemer delves into:
- How The Invigilator app got started during the Covid-19 lockdown;
- The markets it plans to expand into internationally;
- The challenges of developing an app like The Invigilator in the South African market and why this may have set the company up for international success;
- How the app uses AI to minimise network and storage demands while improving outcomes;
- Barriers to The Invigilator’s adoption, like resistance from students, and how they were overcome; and
- The future technologies Riemer is most excited about in the ed-tech space.
