TCS+ | Pinnacle’s Jacques Visagie – AI will transform SA business

Pinnacle, one of South Africa’s leading technology distributors, is going all-in on AI.

The company, which represents some of the leading brands in the artificial intelligence space, is working closely with its vendors and channel partners to help local companies embrace the potential of the technology and expand employee productivity.

Jacques Visage, GM for AI and Services at Pinnacle, is the man leading this charge, and he’s TechCentral’s guest in this episode of TCS+.

He unpacks why Pinnacle sees AI as a strategic imperative and how it is positioning itself as an AI leader in the distribution space.

In the discussion, Visagie chats about:

Pinnacle’s go-to-market strategy around AI and how it is working with its channel partners to provide AI solutions to businesses;

The company’s key partners and technology providers;

How conversations around AI in corporate South Africa have changed since the launch two years ago of OpenAI’s ChatGPT;

What South African companies are doing with AI – and what they want to do with it in future; and

The top-of-mind issues around AI in the C-suite and the biggest use cases we’re seeing so far in corporate South Africa.

TCS+ episodes are sponsored.