Telkom Pay WhatsApp wallet fees revealed - TechCentral

Telkom will charge users of its new Telkom Pay wallet, which is built on top of WhatsApp, a flat fee of 2.5% for transactions and card top-ups.

On Wednesday, TechCentral reported that the service — Telkom Pay Digital Wallet is its full name — allows users to pay other people and get paid themselves using their mobile phone and WhatsApp.

The wallet allows people to send money to anyone in their contacts list. It also serves as a cashless point-of-sale payment option for businesses and works on all mobile networks.

The schedule of fees for Telkom Pay is presented in the table below.

Monthly cash deposits and wirthdrawals are limited to R24 000, while daily cash deposit and withdrawal limits at Pick n Pay stores are set at R3 000. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media