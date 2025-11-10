Teraco flips the switch on 50MW Cape Town data centre

Teraco has completed a major expansion of its CT2 hyperscale data centre in Cape Town, boosting total capacity on the site to 50MW of critical IT load. The new phase adds 32MW of additional power across eight new data halls built over three levels, positioning the facility as one of Africa’s largest digital infrastructure hubs.

CEO Jan Hnizdo said the project reflects Teraco’s commitment to supporting “the growing demand for hyperscale infrastructure in Africa”. The expanded facility gives clients access to scalable, high-density computing infrastructure suitable for AI training clusters, inference workloads and data lakes, while offering liquid-to-liquid cooling capabilities for next-generation AI deployments.

CT2 is connected via diverse fibre routes to Teraco’s CT1 facility and provides access to over 7 000 interconnects across the Cape Town campus. It links directly to all major subsea cable systems landing in the region – including 2Africa, Equiano, Wacs, Ace, Safe and Sat-3.

The expansion was also designed with sustainability at its core. Teraco said CT2 uses a zero-water, closed-loop cooling system that relies on AI-driven temperature optimisation and free-air cooling without consuming water – a crucial feature in drought-prone Cape Town.

Beyond efficiency gains, Teraco is investing in renewable power through the development of its own 120MW solar PV plant, which will supply clean electricity to its facilities nationwide through energy wheeling.

With the completion of CT2, Teraco’s total platform capacity across South Africa now reaches 189MW, including Isando (70MW), Bredell (64MW), Cape Town (53MW) and Durban (2MW). – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

