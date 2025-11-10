The cloud paradox: are you using the cloud, or just paying for it?

Almost every enterprise today claims to be “in the cloud”. You’ve likely led that charge, moving workloads, trading capex for opex and securing theoretically unlimited scaling. But the transformation promised by the cloud seems to have stopped the moment the migration ended.

This is the cloud paradox: you’re paying for the cloud, but are you truly using it?

When you look closer, very few companies are seeing the agility, speed or innovation they expected. Your infrastructure may be lighter, but are your release cycles still slow? Do your deployments still require endless coordination meetings? Do your teams still operate in “project mode”, deploying quarterly instead of on demand?

If so, you’re not alone. Your company is technically “in the cloud” but operationally stuck in the past. You’ve successfully shifted your infrastructure, but not your mindset.

Migration was never the finish line. It was the starting line for modernisation.

What ‘modern’ actually looks like

Your team operates in “project mode”, deploying quarterly and hoping for stability. This is the core of the paradox. To understand what true modernisation looks like, we have to look at the data.

The 2024 Dora (DevOps Research and Assessment) State of DevOps Report identifies what differentiates elite performers from the rest. Elite teams:

Deploy on demand, multiple times a day;

Push code from commit to production in hours, not weeks; and

Recover from incidents in minutes, not days.

These aren’t just technical vanity metrics. They have a direct correlation to revenue and profit growth.

High-performing teams achieve this because they leverage the capabilities they’re already paying for. Cloud-native technologies like containers, automated pipelines and observability are not just upgrades; they are enablers of velocity and resilience.

This is the capability gap: your platforms are capable of near-instant deployment, but these features sit idle because teams are stuck in legacy thinking. You’ve successfully traded capex for opex, but not complexity for capability.

The Dora report proves this isn’t a “tools problem”. It doesn’t measure technology adoption. It measures capability maturity.

The expertise gap: why you’re still stuck

Here is the next uncomfortable truth: many companies aren’t getting the right guidance.

A lot of your “cloud expertise” is really infrastructure expertise in disguise. These teams are excellent at provisioning resources and migrating workloads, but true modernisation requires a different skillset: cloud-native patterns, automation and continuous delivery.

This confirms the Dora finding: modernisation isn’t a tools problem. It’s an experience problem.

Without advisors who have actually built and run modern, containerised systems in production, you risk rebuilding your old data centre, just with shinier tools and bigger invoices.

It’s one thing to move to AWS. It’s another to operate like AWS.

The future-readiness test: are you ready for AI?

Artificial intelligence is the next frontier, but most organisations aren’t ready to cross it. You can’t run responsible or effective AI workloads if your cloud isn’t already modernised. AI needs clean, accessible data, reliable infrastructure and automated governance.

If you still deploy manually, if your data lives in silos, or if your systems lack observability, AI will magnify those weaknesses, not fix them.

Before investing in AI, ask: are our platforms ready to support it? If you haven’t yet achieved cloud maturity, AI adoption will be an expensive experiment rather than a competitive advantage.

How to unlock the value you already have

The good news is that you don’t need a massive, disruptive transformation project to start modernising. You can begin by asking your teams the right questions. Ask them:

How automated are our deployments?

Can we observe performance, cost, and reliability in one place?

Are we using Infrastructure as Code for consistency?

How often do our teams deliver measurable value to customers?

If the answers are “not really” or “I’m not sure”, that’s where your work begins. Start small, but start intentionally:

Benchmark: Run a well-architected review to get an honest baseline of your cloud maturity.

Run a well-architected review to get an honest baseline of your cloud maturity. Modernise one thing: Identify one critical workload, containerise it, automate its pipeline and measure the Dora improvement.

Identify one critical workload, containerise it, automate its pipeline and measure the Dora improvement. Implement observability: Build dashboards that combine cost, performance, and reliability metrics. This is your new leadership view.

Build dashboards that combine cost, performance, and reliability metrics. This is your new leadership view. Codify everything: Begin codifying your infrastructure so it’s repeatable and auditable

Modernisation as a continuous practice

The goal isn’t to reach a “modernised” state, it’s to keep modernising. Technology evolves too fast for static roadmaps. The real measure of success is how fast you can adapt, recover and improve.

Ask yourself if you’ve truly modernised or just migrated? If innovation required daily deployments, could our systems handle it?

Those questions reveal the real state of your cloud maturity.

Migration moved your workloads. Modernisation moves your business.