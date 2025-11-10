Vodacom is pumping after a powerhouse half year

Vodacom Group has reported a robust set of interim results for the six months to September 2025, buoyed by continued revenue growth, a rebound in its international operations and an improved macroeconomic environment across its markets.

Group service revenue climbed 13.6% on a normalised basis to R65.8-billion, exceeding the company’s medium-term target of double-digit growth. Earnings also surged, with headline earnings per share up 32.3% to R4.67, allowing the board to declare an interim dividend of R3.30/share, in line with its policy of paying out at least 75% of headline earnings.

The results were underpinned by diversification beyond Vodacom’s traditional mobile business. Financial services, digital services, fixed connectivity and internet-of-things solutions together contributed 21.8% of group service revenue, moving the company closer to its Vision 2030 goal of surpassing 30%. Vodacom’s financial services base grew to 93.7 million customers, and the group now serves 223.2 million customers across its markets.

Egypt delivered standout local-currency service revenue growth of 42.3%, contributing 26.8% of group revenue

Capital expenditure remained significant, with R9.4-billion invested in the half and a R23-billion full-year capex plan.

Group CEO Shameel Joosub said these investments support Vodacom’s ambition to offer a superior digital experience while expanding rural and fibre connectivity through infrastructure-sharing deals with Airtel Africa and Orange, pending regulatory approvals.

Regional results were strong:

Egypt delivered standout local-currency service revenue growth of 42.3%, contributing 26.8% of group revenue.

South Africa grew service revenue by 2.2% to R31.7-billion, driven by contract customers and data growth of 31%.

Safaricom lifted service revenue 11.1% and continued scaling rapidly in Ethiopia.

Across the group, M-Pesa processed US$476.8-billion (R8.2-trillion) in transactions over the past year.

In South Africa, Vodacom confirmed the long-running “please call me” legal dispute with former employee Nkosana Makate has been settled out of court, bringing finality after years of litigation. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.