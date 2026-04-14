The hidden risk in South Africa’s payment infrastructure

South Africa has been off the Financial Action Task Force’s greylist for around six months, and now we risk hitting a different, perhaps more worrying, kind of greyish trap: being “greyed out” of the global Swift payments network.

In November 2026, the legacy “unstructured” messages that have carried cross-border payments for decades will be retired, globally. In their place, a new, rigid digital dialect takes over: ISO 20022.

South Africa faces a bit more of a struggle to meet the deadline and avoid being excluded from the international financial conversation because our data is too “messy” to be understood by the world’s digital gatekeepers.

If we miss the November 2026 deadline, the consequences are binary. Payments will fail. Not because the money isn’t there, but because the “envelope” it is sent in cannot be read by the recipient.

What ISO 20022 demands

ISO 20022 is essentially a transition from “MT” (Message Text) to “MX” (Message XML) formats. In the old system, an address was often just a blob of text. It wasn’t laziness that brought about these strings of text, though. At the time, it made sense and increased efficiency in systems that needed to consolidate data into a macro view.

Businesses in South Africa have long been diligently assembling proofs of residence for Fica compliance, but those addresses were generally saved to databases in a way that doesn’t work overseas.

ISO 20022 simply doesn’t cater to the physical geospatial uniqueness of a country as vibrant on maps as it is in culture. Our data does need to change though – for our own benefit.

The architecture of a local mess

To a global banking system designed in Zurich or London, an address is a simple set of boxes: street number, street name, suburb, city, postal code. But South Africa does not fit into simple boxes.

Our landscape is a complex mosaic of at least 14 distinct address types. We have traditional suburban streets, but we also have small holdings and informal settlements that, through the decades, have either been swallowed or birthed by urban sprawl.

Informal settlements have unique numbering systems, while sectional title units in huge complexes have physical entrances three streets away from the registered office.

Our postal code system adds another layer of friction. In many parts of the world, a postal code is a pinpoint. In South Africa, it is a bit more like a suggestion.

There are cases where a single postal code covers 49 individual and vastly different suburbs, or where a single code covers a small area containing both a wealthy financial hub and an informal settlement close by.

If an international bank sees a high-value transaction originating from a code it associates with a “high risk” informal area, the red flags go up immediately.

The blueprint for precision

The goal by the end of this year is to move away from the hybrid model (which had a mandated deadline for compliance of November last year) and ensure that even the most “unstructured” South African location can be translated into a format that a computer in Frankfurt can validate in milliseconds.

While the South African public sector has made tremendous strides given the complexities at hand, our data remains siloed across hundreds of different entities.

The organisations that will navigate the 2026 transition most successfully are those treating an address as a strategic financial asset. This requires a translator – an architecture that can take those 14 different address types and map them to the South African Bureau of Standards requirements.

The work of building this architecture involves the meticulous curation of data from over 300 sources

The work of building this architecture involves the meticulous curation of data from over 300 different sources, verified through robust confidence scoring. This level of certification is what turns a “dot on a map” into a piece of verified financial intelligence.

This change will enable us to prove to the world that while our geography may be complex, our financial integrity is absolute.

We have just over seven months to ensure the orchestra of South African data is finally playing the same tune. The hard wall of November 2026 is coming – and in the new language of global money, there is no room for translation errors.

About AfriGIS

AfriGIS is the leading geospatial information science company in Southern Africa. It specialises in location-sensitive data and solutions and provides customers across the board with a suite of web-based tools and APIs to connect to, enhance and enrich their own data with location intelligence, insights and trusted data. The organisation was founded in 1997 and celebrates more than 28 years in business. It is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment business with more than 100 employees in Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town in South Africa, Dublin in Ireland, and Dhaka in Bangladesh.