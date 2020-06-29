 The Logitech MX ERGO, presented by Axiz - TechCentral
The Logitech MX ERGO, presented by Axiz

Axiz and Logitech present the MX ERGO. The ergonomic design matches the anthropometry of the user, delivering only 20% muscular strain when compared to a regular mouse. Additionally, it boasts Logitech’s most advanced trackball for trackball enthusiasts searching for alternatives to mice and touchpads.

Logitech’s MX ERGO features a unique adjustable hinge for personalised comfort and the latest tracking, scrolling and power management technology. Logitech FLOW enables effortless multi-computer control. Contact Axiz for pricing.

