The Logitech MX ERGO, presented by Axiz - TechCentral

Axiz and Logitech present the MX ERGO. The ergonomic design matches the anthropometry of the user, delivering only 20% muscular strain when compared to a regular mouse. Additionally, it boasts Logitech’s most advanced trackball for trackball enthusiasts searching for alternatives to mice and touchpads.

Logitech’s MX ERGO features a unique adjustable hinge for personalised comfort and the latest tracking, scrolling and power management technology. Logitech FLOW enables effortless multi-computer control. Contact Axiz for pricing.