The real reason SA graduates can’t get hired into tech jobs

South Africa does not have a digital talent shortage. What it has is a shortage of work-ready talent.

Every year, thousands of young South Africans graduate with degrees, diplomas and certifications across a wide range of ICT and digital qualifications. Yet at the same time, tens of thousands of ICT roles remain vacant.

Research by Collective X in 2025 found about 118 500 ICT vacancies nationally, 36% of which were junior opportunities – more than 40 000 junior-level digital jobs sitting unfilled. And still, employers say they struggle to find junior candidates who can hit the ground running, while graduates battle to secure their first opportunity. The disconnect is not about qualifications; it is about workplace experience.

Without self-belief, qualifications alone rarely bridge the gap between training and employment

Increasingly, research suggests technical competence is only half of what makes a graduate employable. The other half is confidence – specifically, a graduate’s belief in their own ability to apply what they know in a real professional environment. Without that self-belief, qualifications alone rarely bridge the gap between training and employment.

Studies across several South African industries have found that self-efficacy – a person’s belief in their own capability – is one of the strongest positive predictors of perceived employability, alongside practical work experience. Employers consistently report that what distinguishes work-ready candidates is not just technical knowledge, but the confidence to act on it under pressure, solve problems independently and adapt to the demands of the workplace.

Work-integrated learning

Practical experience is where that confidence is built. A 2025 study examining internship programmes in Limpopo found they significantly enhanced graduates’ employability, with 41% of respondents identifying work experience as the most valuable factor in improving their job prospects – not just technically, but in terms of their belief in their own ability to contribute.

Similarly, a 2021 University of the Western Cape study tracked graduates through a structured workplace simulation intervention and found measurable gains in self-efficacy immediately afterwards – gains that held three months later. The control group, which received no structured exposure, showed no improvement over the same period. The contrast reinforces an important dynamic: confidence is not a soft outcome that emerges after skills training. It is a core driver of a graduate’s ability to translate knowledge into performance.

Work-integrated learning (WIL) offers one of the most effective mechanisms to build that confidence. Exposure to real workplace tasks creates what researchers describe as “mastery experiences” – moments where a learner successfully completes something meaningful and challenging. Those successes strengthen self-efficacy, which in turn drives stronger engagement, better performance and greater resilience.

Acknowledging this mechanism requires a more honest conversation, however. WIL does not automatically build confidence. Poorly designed programmes can do the opposite. When mentorship is weak, supervision inconsistent and preparation inadequate, workplace exposure can undermine rather than strengthen self-belief. Research from the Central University of Technology in the Free State found that pre-service teachers’ self-efficacy beliefs declined following poorly supported WIL placements. The lesson is clear: exposure alone is not enough.

A young person placed in a role without structured support, gradual progression and meaningful feedback is not participating in work-integrated learning in any meaningful sense. They are simply working. Quality is not incidental to WIL – it is the entire point.

For employers, this distinction matters. Businesses need reliable pipelines of entry-level digital talent, yet hiring inexperienced graduates into high-pressure environments without support carries real risk. Strong WIL programmes reduce that risk by creating structured bridges into employment. They allow organisations to evaluate talent over time while interns contribute real work under supervision.

The DigiLink model offers a compelling example. A 12-month tech-focused work-integrated learning pilot incubated and delivered by Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator placed interns in enterprise environments through outsourced digital internship hubs in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Interns worked on real client deliverables while receiving support from technical mentors and structured learning pathways. The result was a 90% absorption rate into permanent employment.

The country has already invested heavily in digital skills development. Now it needs to invest in what comes after

The stakes extend beyond individual careers. Junior ICT professionals in South Africa can earn around R25 000/month, an income that can meaningfully shift financial trajectories for young people and their families. At scale, structured pathways into ICT work help reduce youth unemployment, strengthen local digital capacity and lessen reliance on offshore talent.

The country has already invested heavily in digital skills development. Now it needs to invest in what comes after: the structures that turn qualifications into capability.

Employers should treat WIL as strategic workforce planning, not a side initiative. Training providers must embed genuine workplace exposure into programme design. Policymakers should incentivise high-quality WIL models as part of the national digital strategy.

Technical training produces graduates, structured experience produces professionals and confidence turns potential into contribution. If South Africa is serious about closing the digital experience gap, it is time to scale work-integrated learning – deliberately, carefully and well.