The pivot South Africa’s MVNOs cannot afford to miss

South Africa’s mobile market has not stopped growing. It has stopped growing in the segment the current generation of operators was built to serve – the consumer subscriber market.

South Africa has 124 million active Sim cards against a population of around 65 million, according to GSMA Intelligence. About 46.6 million people are aged 15 and over – the realistic addressable population for a consumer mobile product, according to Statistics South Africa’s 2025 mid-year estimates. That works out to 2.66 Sims per adult: the average South African already carries more than two active Sims.

The economic context reinforces the structural picture. Unemployment stood at 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026, with youth unemployment at 60.9% for those aged 15-24. This is not a temporary downturn. The new economically active customer is a shrinking group. Consumer mobile growth from here is a redistribution of existing subscribers, not market expansion.

The growth is redistribution: subscribers switching operators, or adding a third or fourth Sim

Recent market projections from BMIT see MVNO subscribers growing from about 4.8 million today to 11-12 million by 2029, an addition of 6-7 million in four years. At 266% penetration of the adult population, almost none of that can be genuinely new connections – the unconnected are unconnected for structural reasons. The growth is redistribution: subscribers switching operators, or adding a third or fourth Sim. Each appears as a new line on an MVNO’s books, but the same person is already counted elsewhere. The headline number may well be reached. What it measures is not market expansion.

Who is insulated and why

The established players are each protected from the consequences by the nature of their business model.

The banking MVNOs – Capitec Connect, FNB Connect, Standard Bank Connect and Nedbank Connect – are insulated because their commercial model does not depend on connectivity revenue growth. The mobile product serves a captive financial services base that is already theirs.

The argument commonly cited as the strategic logic for banking MVNOs – that the MVNO generates valuable data about customer behaviour that can be cross-referenced with banking profiles – is more constrained than the industry narrative implies. This is because South Africa’s privacy law, Popia, requires explicit consent to process personal information beyond the purpose for which it was collected.

Cross-referencing mobile usage with banking data requires exactly that consent. Whether any banking MVNO has obtained it at the required scale is not publicly documented, and the industry does not discuss it. The connectivity product enriches the relationship with the captive base regardless – but the data argument is legally constrained in ways that are rarely acknowledged.

Absa, the one major retail bank yet to launch, has gone quiet on its MVNO plans. Its captive base remains untapped – the opportunity exists, the anchor institution is in place and the strategic case is no different from the four banks that have already launched. The silence probably reflects the complexity of execution rather than any doubt about the strategy.

The retailer MVNOs are insulated through loyalty ecosystems. Pick n Pay, Mr Price, Shoprite and Spar each have an existing customer relationship, an established rewards infrastructure and a distribution network a new entrant cannot replicate. The mobile product deepens a relationship that already exists. Consumer saturation is a background condition, not an existential threat.

Who exits and how

The operators without structural insulation are the new entrants without a large established institution behind them – the education MVNOs and fintech-integrated MVNOs that have entered since 2024. They are arriving in a segment the most sophisticated players are already repositioning away from, with no captive base and no revenue outside the connectivity product.

Insurance MVNOs occupy a different position – a short-term insurer with a large motor vehicle book has a sound business case for operating one, using driving-behaviour data from the Sim to inform risk pricing. That is not a vanity play; it is a data-acquisition strategy with defensible commercial logic – subject to the same Popia consent constraint that applies to the banking data argument.

The mechanism of exit has already been demonstrated. Africa Analysis’s 2025 South Africa MVNO Market Outlook reports 38 launched MVNO brands against 21 active operators by mid-2025. Seventeen brands that launched did not survive. That ratio is not a market maturing through consolidation. It is a market in which the exit rate already exceeds the rate at which new entrants can establish viable positions.

Virgin Mobile SA, launched in 2006 as South Africa’s first MVNO, illustrates how the exit typically unfolds: it entered voluntary business rescue in September 2020 and closed in November 2021. The closure produced no subscriber-acquisition opportunity for the remaining operators. In a market where the average adult carries more than two active Sims, a departing MVNO’s subscribers do not migrate – they shift usage to the Sims they already carry. That usage transfers before the formal exit, not after: revenue declines, the business becomes unviable and the closure merely formalises a process the market had already completed. The multi-Sim dynamic is the mechanism.

Margin compression accelerates the pressure, and the regulatory direction compounds it. Icasa has applied cost-based pricing to what operators charge each other for calls on rival networks since 2014, progressively reducing those rates.

The Electronic Communications Amendment Bill now proposes to extend cost-based pricing to MVNO wholesale rates – the same regulatory logic applied to a different part of the value chain. The European experience suggests caution: aggressive cost-based wholesale pricing has produced chronic underinvestment and consolidation in European mobile markets, not the competitive ecosystem the regulation intended.

The MVNE that survives the consumer ceiling is the one that pivots towards connecting machines

Icasa’s track record of announcing regulatory intent and implementing it slowly and inconsistently adds further uncertainty. Its commercial consequences are not straightforward and its timeline is not reliable.

The implication for existing consumer MVNOs without an anchor institution is not good. The question is not whether to pivot towards specialist connectivity but whether there is time and capital to do so before the usage transfer that precedes exit has already happened. For a new entrant considering the consumer segment, the arithmetic in this article is the answer. The segment is not closed by regulation or competition. It is closed by the absence of customers who are not already served.

The risk for MVNEs

The same logic runs through the MVNE – the mobile virtual network enabler, the platform layer between the network operator and the MVNO. The MVNE’s commercial model depends on MVNOs launching, scaling and sustaining subscriber bases. If the consumer segment is closing and new entrants are arriving into a saturated market, the MVNE’s growth depends on operators whose trajectory is towards exit, not scale.

The MVNE that survives the consumer ceiling is the one that pivots towards connecting machines and equipment to networks – providing platform infrastructure for specialist operators rather than consumer mobile resellers. The structural logic is the same; the architecture and commercial model required to escape it are different.

The South African mobile market now has 23 active operators and the infrastructure for entry is more accessible than ever – Vodacom launched its own network hosting platform in September 2024, Telkom followed in March 2025 and independent platform Huge NXTGN grew from below 10 000 subscribers under management in December 2025 to over 110 000 by May 2026, according to its 2026 integrated annual report. Regulation is opening doors. The consumer segment behind those doors is not growing.

Where the growth actually is

The growth that exists is in machine connectivity – connecting vehicles, meters, industrial equipment, logistics assets and agricultural infrastructure to networks that convert the data they generate into operational decisions.

South Africa had 13.6 million registered vehicles as of September 2025, before counting smart meters, mining sensors, agricultural equipment and logistics fleets. Vodacom’s R1-billion acquisition of IoT.nxt in 2019 confirms that the connected-asset opportunity is real and that the large-scale end is being pursued – which is precisely why the mid-market specialist proposition remains unaddressed. The connected fraction of the total asset base is small. The unconnected majority is the opportunity.

Two constraints on that opportunity are underweighted in the market projections. The first is that the ceiling in the specialist machine connectivity space is not yet calculable in the way the consumer ceiling is. The consumer ceiling is arithmetic – it follows from penetration rates, demographic data and structural unemployment figures. The specialist ceiling depends on which assets get connected, at what density, through which commercial model and at what price point. These are not yet settled questions.

The second constraint cuts deeper: not all machine connectivity is mobile connectivity. Dense sensor deployments in large commercial farms, remote industrial assets and underground mining environments cannot be served economically by per-device cellular connections at the densities operations require. Low-cost wireless technologies that do not require a mobile network subscription are the right solution for a significant portion of this market. The growth in machine connectivity is real. The assumption that it accrues to cellular operators is not.

The operator that captures it

The operator that captures the machine connectivity opportunity is built from the outset for that purpose – not a consumer MVNO with a connected-device product line added on. The capability set is different: enterprise relationships, platform development, operational technology integration, long procurement cycles and revenue from the services the network enables rather than from the network connection itself. That operator does not yet exist at meaningful scale in South Africa.

The South African mobile market is not running out of growth. It is running out of the kind of growth the current generation of operators was built to capture. The consumer ceiling is calculable. The market is approaching it.