Two South African fintechs merge to take on payday lenders

Stellenbosch-based fintech Paymenow has merged with Johannesburg’s PayCurve to create what the combined business is calling South Africa’s first fully integrated employee financial wellness platform, marrying earned wage access with proactive debt intervention under a single brand.

“PayCurve has built a capability no one else in the market has – identifying financially vulnerable employees early and helping them recover,” said Deon Nobrega, CEO and co-founder of Paymenow. “By bringing that into Paymenow, we can now guide an employee from their first wage advance all the way to becoming debt free and building savings.”

The merged business will trade under the Paymenow brand. Founded in 2019, Paymenow gives workers access to wages they have already earned ahead of payday, alongside fee-free vouchers for essentials, an interest-bearing savings account and free financial education. It now serves more than 750 000 employees across South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and Pakistan.

We can now guide an employee from their first wage advance all the way to becoming debt free…

PayCurve, launched in Johannesburg in 2020, brings data-led identification of financially distressed staff, personalised affordability assessments, structured debt rehabilitation programmes, gamified money coaching and automated savings tools.

For employers, the combined platform tackles the full spectrum of workforce financial stress – from month-end cash crunches to chronic over-indebtedness – which the companies say is a key driver of absenteeism, lower productivity and staff turnover.

Research conducted by 60 Decibels across Paymenow’s user base over the past three years found that 94% of users reported an improved quality of life, while three in four said they no longer rely on payday lenders.

‘Missing piece’

The combined company will employ nearly 100 staff and intends to compete for category leadership against payroll providers, banks and other fintech entrants. Existing clients will continue to receive uninterrupted service during integration, the companies said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Earned wage access is powerful, but it works best when combined with savings, education and debt recovery support. The missing piece in the market has been proactive debt intervention,” said PayCurve co-founder and CEO Tamir Sacks. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media