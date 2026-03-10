Weaver Fintech’s retail roots fade as fintech engine roars

Weaver Fintech, the JSE-listed Mauritius-domiciled group formerly known as Homechoice International, reported a 23% jump in revenue to R5.5-billion for the year ended 31 December 2025 on Tuesday. Its shares jumped more than 9%.

Below the surface is a story of a new age fintech company outpacing the ageing mail order retail foundations on which it was built.

“Our fintech ecosystem continues to deliver exceptional growth through the expansion of high-margin revenue streams and the engagement of our large active customer base, coupled with the low cost of digitally acquiring new customers,” said Weaver Fintech CEO Sean Wibberley said a statement on Tuesday.

Trading profit jumped 41% to R1.15-billion and headline earnings per share climbed 40% to 552.7c

“We are scaling responsibly, investing in technology and deepening customer relationships while maintaining stable credit risk management to deliver sustainable margin expansion. The fintech business has a sizeable opportunity to grow market share across its payments, lending and insurance products.”

Trading profit jumped 41% to R1.15-billion and headline earnings per share climbed 40% to 552.7c. Some 93% of group trading profit comes from the fintech division, while the retail division is struggling with losses, mainly due to impairments.

The fintech division – which operates lending and insurance under the FinChoice brand and a buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment product under PayJustNow – generated R3.43-billion in revenue, up 36% year on year, and delivered R1.15-billion in trading profit. Its return on equity rose 610 basis points to 27%.

Retail turnaround?

The retail business, on the other hand, managed R2.03-billion in revenue and R100-million in trading profit before a R244-million non-cash impairment charge on property, plant, equipment, intangibles and right-of-use assets tipped the segment into an operating loss of R144-million.

Taken together, the group generated a profit before tax of R493-million. Taken separately, the fintech division generated R784-million in profit before tax while retail lost R189-million.

Weaver’s fintech ecosystem now serves just under four million customers, adding over 120 000 new sign-ups per month through its payments product. The BNPL offering – an interest-free, fee-free product marketed primarily at young women – functions as the customer acquisition engine. Once inside the ecosystem, customers are progressively cross-sold lending, insurance and wallet products.

Cross-selling is a strong revenue multiplier for the group. A single-product customer generates an average annual revenue of R1 176. A customer holding two products generates over R10 000. Five or more products pushes that figure past R18 000. The 1.3 million customers actively using the ecosystem grew 47% year on year.

Gross merchant value processed through the payments platform grew 80% to R7.1-billion. The merchant network now exceeds 3 400 retailers, with Takealot and Shoprite added in fourth quarter of 2025 – their full-year contributions will only show up in FY2026 numbers.

Lending disbursements increased 20% to R7.6-billion, with 96% done digitally. Cash collections rose 45% to R15.2-billion – a figure the group notes is consistently higher than cash deployed, a structural characteristic of short-duration lending that keeps the book liquid.

Fee income, which includes BNPL merchant fees, service fees and insurance commissions, grew 44% to R1.07-billion and now makes up 29% of group revenue. Management has set a long-term target of 50%.

While tighter credit impacted second-half growth, the shift positions us for healthier returns in 2026

Despite the dominance of fintech, Homechoice CEO Chris de Wit said the retail business is gearing up for stronger performance in 2026. The R244-million impairment is part of efforts to strengthen the quality and profitability of the retail business, which is strategically shifting from growth mode to a focus on return on assets and cash generation. This meant tightening credit standards, pursuing higher-quality customers and shrinking book terms.

“While tighter credit impacted second-half growth, the shift positions us for healthier returns in 2026. Our expanded showroom network continues to drive strong customer acquisition and supports a more modern, customer-centric retail model,” said De Wit.

Weaver Fintech’s share price climbed more than 9% on Tuesday on the results to R72. They were trading 8.4% higher at 10.25am. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media