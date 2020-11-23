Uber launches R100/month subscription service in South Africa - TechCentral

Uber has launched Uber Pass in South Africa, a R100/month subscription that works across the company’s ride-hailing service and its food-delivery platform offering various discounts.

South Africa is the first market in Europe, the Middle East and Africa to get the Uber Pass subscription service. The service is avaialable across South Africa.

Uber Pass offers a 10% discount on up to 45 Uber rides a month (15% on Uber Black and Uber Van); free delivery and 5% off the total basket on Uber Eats orders (including groceries) of over R80 and up to a maximum of 30 deliveries per month.

Meanwhile, Uber said its Uber Eats business in South Africa has debuted a new user interface, introducing several new categories outside of food delivery. “App shortcuts give users instant access to a variety of merchants including cuisine, toiletries, butchers, pet supplies and other daily essentials,” Uber said.

“Group ordering is also set to be inaugurated later this year, which will allow users to order from multiple restaurants in one single order.” — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media