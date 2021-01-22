Uganda bans Facebook, Twitter indefinitely - TechCentral

Uganda will maintain its shutdown of Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms until the government deems they’re safe from being used to inflame tensions in the East African nation, New Vision reported.

The government is analysing the situation and sites will be restored on “a case-by-case basis”, the Kampala-based newspaper said, citing ICT and national guidance minister of state Peter Ogwang.

Uganda closed social media sites and blocked access to the Internet on the eve of presidential elections on 14 January. Access to the Internet was restored on 18 January.

Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, was declared the winner of the vote. His main challenger — pop star Bobi Wine — has been placed under house arrest since the election in what police say is an effort to stop him from inciting violence. Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, disputes the outcome of the vote, citing fraud, and has said he’ll challenge the result in court. — Reported by Fred Ojambo, (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP