Unmasking cyberthreats in Africa

Africa has become a prime target for cybercriminals. Check Point recently reported that in the second quarter of 2024, Africa saw the highest average number of cyberattacks per organisation, with an average of 2 960 attacks per week. This represents a 37% increase compared to the same period in 2023. In contrast, the global average stood at 1 636 attacks per organisation per week, reflecting a 30% increase from the previous year.

The research also showed that Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa are among the top African countries facing significant cyberthreats, with South Africa experiencing an average of 1 450 weekly attacks per organisation, marking a 4% year on year increase.

The continent is lagging in terms of visibility in cybersecurity. Many organisations struggle to know where their assets are, who has access to them and how they are secured. Governments and healthcare sectors are particularly vulnerable due to fragmented IT infrastructures and the adoption of multiple cloud services without adequate security controls in place.

A proactive approach to cybersecurity is essential to protect valuable assets and maintain economic stability

Cybercriminals exploit these weaknesses, seeking valuable data such as personal identifiable information and exploiting them through ransomware attacks. The impact of these attacks is profound, affecting GDP and economic stability. The cost of cybercrime to the South African economy is estimated at R2.2 billion annually, according to the CSIR.

This financial burden represents a significant portion of the country’s GDP, highlighting the severe economic impact. Despite this, only 0.1% of the national budget is allocated to cybersecurity prevention efforts. The loss of US$9.8-trillion globally to cybercrime underscores the need for robust cybersecurity measures. Cybersecurity must be built into every business process, especially when dealing with customer data.

Increase in attacks

Statistics from Check Point’s recent research reveal a significant increase in attacks on the African market, with a notable rise in sophisticated threat actor initiatives bypassing modern security controls. An alarming example is the resurgence of Internet Explorer exploits, highlighting the need for constant vigilance in identifying and addressing overlooked software vulnerabilities.

To combat these threats, organisations must prioritise cybersecurity in their budgets and ensure compliance with regulations like the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Regular cybersecurity assessments, including free posture checkups offered by cybersecurity firms, can help identify vulnerabilities and improve security postures.

Key cybersecurity focus areas for African businesses

Visibility: Improve asset tracking and control, especially in cloud environments Preparedness: Adopt comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks and regular assessments Regulations: Ensure compliance with local and international data protection laws to mitigate risks

Africa’s cybersecurity challenges are significant but not insurmountable. By prioritising visibility, preparedness and compliance, organisations can strengthen their defences against relentless cyberthreats. A proactive approach to cybersecurity is essential to protect valuable assets and maintain economic stability.

