Vertiv OneCore – accelerating the deployment of scalable prefabricated infrastructure

Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, has announced the global availability of Vertiv OneCore, a scalable prefabricated solution that integrates Vertiv’s proven power, thermal and IT infrastructure technologies into a single, factory-assembled system.

Designed to accelerate high-density data centre deployments, Vertiv OneCore simplifies project execution by reducing on-site complexity and compressing timelines. The solution is now available globally for a range of deployments, including enterprise, colocation, sovereign and neocloud environments.

Vertiv OneCore offers a unified, slab-up and turnkey approach that streamlines the process – from design to installation and ready-for-operation – under a single point of contact. The flexible building design leverages proven, prefabricated building blocks, including whitespace fit-outs like Vertiv SmartRun, housed within a Vertiv-provided steel shell. This design simplifies logistics, minimises on-site labour and complexity, and supports consistent quality, cost and schedule outcomes. Vertiv Unify provides integrated system visibility and centralised management.

“Vertiv OneCore is our answer to the need for reducing complexity and enabling speed in building data centre capacity at scale,” said Viktor Petik, senior vice president of infrastructure solutions at Vertiv. “We know the challenge isn’t just designing for today’s needs but building an adaptable foundation for the future. This solution reduces project complexity by standardising key components while preserving the flexibility to scale and evolve, expand easily, and integrate new technologies as business and IT requirements evolve.”

Vertiv OneCore is ideal for data centres with mixed loads or extreme rack densities. Its modular electrical and mechanical designs support parallel manufacturing to enable compressed timelines and reductions in costs. The approach is highly flexible and free from rigid size limitations, enabling customised configurations that maximise usable whitespace and improve airflow for environmental control.

Key features include:

Scalable power capacity: Supports 5MW to 50MW in a single block to meet growing energy demands for AI and high-density deployments.

Supports 5MW to 50MW in a single block to meet growing energy demands for AI and high-density deployments. High rack density flexibility: Configurable for 96 to 944 racks, supporting low to extreme densities and enabling tailored designs based on IT requirements.

Configurable for 96 to 944 racks, supporting low to extreme densities and enabling tailored designs based on IT requirements. Integrated thermal and power systems: Delivers energy-efficient, space-saving cooling and power infrastructure with Vertiv’s proven technologies, including a broad range of liquid cooling and advanced heat rejection systems and scalable power management and UPS systems.

Delivers energy-efficient, space-saving cooling and power infrastructure with Vertiv’s proven technologies, including a broad range of liquid cooling and advanced heat rejection systems and scalable power management and UPS systems. Concurrent maintainability: Electrical and thermal systems are designed for availability and system resilience during maintenance or upgrades.

Electrical and thermal systems are designed for availability and system resilience during maintenance or upgrades. Optimised site and environmental performance: Operates in temperatures from -20°C to 55°C, supporting robust performance in diverse global climates.

Operates in temperatures from -20°C to 55°C, supporting robust performance in diverse global climates. Advanced redundancy: Includes redundant configuration options for both primary and secondary fluid networks, as well as options for distributed electrical redundancy.

Includes redundant configuration options for both primary and secondary fluid networks, as well as options for distributed electrical redundancy. Broad voltage compatibility: Compatible with 11-35kV medium voltage and 400V-480V three-phase AC power input, meeting diverse regional standards.

Compatible with 11-35kV medium voltage and 400V-480V three-phase AC power input, meeting diverse regional standards. Comprehensive post-deployment service and support: Backed by Vertiv’s global service organisation, customers gain access to expert-led commissioning, proactive maintenance programmes and rapid response capabilities to support long-term performance, availability and operational efficiency across the full data centre lifecycle.

Vertiv OneCore seamlessly integrates Vertiv’s extensive portfolio of power, thermal, and management solutions, including Vertiv Trinergy UPS systems, switchgear, busways, Vertiv CoolChip CDU and perimeter cooling, Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler, and the Vertiv Unify management system.

The Vertiv OneCore solution can also support customer’s sustainability strategies through increased efficiency, reduced power requirements and a flexible design that can adapt to evolving technology standards.

To learn more about Vertiv OneCore, visit Vertiv.com or watch the product video.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to allow its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, US, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

