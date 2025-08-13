TCS+ | Cassava’s Adil El Youssefi on data centre growth in Africa

In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, Adil El Youssefi, newly appointed CEO of the colocation business at Cassava Technologies and CEO of Africa Data Centres, chats about the challenges and opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa.
El Youssefi delves into:
- His background prior to being appointed into the role and how it has influenced his career as a technologist;
- His personal connection to the African continent and why growing its digital economy excites him;
- The data traffic boom taking place in Africa and the drivers behind it;
- The industries fuelling the demand for data centre capacity on the continent;
- The infrastructural challenges dampening data centre growth and the different ways they are being surmounted; and
- What the future of data centres looks like in sub-Saharan Africa.
Don’t miss the discussion!
Listen to this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+
Subscribe for free
To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:
Show Platform
TCS YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
TCS Legends YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
TCS+ YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
Meet the CIO YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
Watts & Wheels YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
|Show
|Platform
|TCS
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|TCS Legends
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|TCS+
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|Meet the CIO
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|Watts & Wheels
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
TCS+ episodes are sponsored. Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.