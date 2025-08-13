Close Menu
    TCS+ | Cassava's Adil El Youssefi on data centre growth in Africa
    Adil El Youssefi

    TCS+ | Cassava’s Adil El Youssefi on data centre growth in Africa

    By

    In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, Adil El Youssefi, newly appointed CEO of the colocation business at Cassava Technologies and CEO of Africa Data Centres, chats about the challenges and opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa.

    El Youssefi delves into:

    • His background prior to being appointed into the role and how it has influenced his career as a technologist;
    • His personal connection to the African continent and why growing its digital economy excites him;
    • The data traffic boom taking place in Africa and the drivers behind it;
    • The industries fuelling the demand for data centre capacity on the continent;
    • The infrastructural challenges dampening data centre growth and the different ways they are being surmounted; and
    • What the future of data centres looks like in sub-Saharan Africa.

    Don’t miss the discussion!

    Listen to this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+

    Subscribe for free

    To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCSTCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

    ShowPlatform
    TCSYouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS
    TCS LegendsYouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS
    TCS+YouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS
    Meet the CIOYouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS
    Watts & WheelsYouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS

    TCS+ episodes are sponsored. Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.



    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.