TCS+ | Cassava’s Adil El Youssefi on data centre growth in Africa

In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, Adil El Youssefi, newly appointed CEO of the colocation business at Cassava Technologies and CEO of Africa Data Centres, chats about the challenges and opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa.

El Youssefi delves into:

His background prior to being appointed into the role and how it has influenced his career as a technologist;

His personal connection to the African continent and why growing its digital economy excites him;

The data traffic boom taking place in Africa and the drivers behind it;

The industries fuelling the demand for data centre capacity on the continent;

The infrastructural challenges dampening data centre growth and the different ways they are being surmounted; and

What the future of data centres looks like in sub-Saharan Africa.

Don’t miss the discussion!

Listen to this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

TCS+ episodes are sponsored. Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.