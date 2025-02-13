Vodacom CEO offloads R20-million in shares

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub has offloaded shares in the company he leads for R20-million.

In a stock exchange news service statement on Thursday, Vodacom disclosed that Joosub cashed in on the sale of 165 809 shares in two separate tranches, one on Tuesday for about R8.2-million and the second on Wednesday for roughly R11.8-million.

He sold the shares at an effective average price per Vodacom share of just above R120.

After an extended period of underperformance in Vodacom’s share between early 2022 and mid-2024, when it bottomed out at R85.44, it has appreciated sharply. In the past six months, it has added 22% to its value, and over 12 months it is up by 30%.

Crosstown rival MTN Group has also seen a pickup in its share price since the beginning of the year, adding 27% to its value in that time. Year to date, Vodacom is up by about 19%. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

