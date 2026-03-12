Vodacom claims African first with 254Mbit/s 5G uplink test

Vodacom South Africa has claimed it has achieved uplink speeds of 254Mbit/s in a test of a 5G technology it calls “SuperUpload”, which it has described as a first for the African continent.

The technology allows a 5G device to use two separate channels simultaneously for uploading data, with the device automatically selecting the faster path as network conditions change. The result, Vodacom said in a statement on Thursday, is significantly faster uploads, smoother video calls and more consistent performance for cloud-based applications.

TechCentral could not immediately independently verify the claim that the upload speed achieved was indeed a first in Africa.

Uplink speeds — the rate at which data is sent from a device rather than received — have historically lagged behind download performance on mobile networks. But the rise of cloud computing, videoconferencing, AI-powered tools and real-time collaboration has made upload capability increasingly important.

“We invest significantly in the modernisation of our network to the benefit of our customers,” said Beverly Ngwenya, technology director at Vodacom South Africa. “This is not just faster uploads — it represents a fundamental shift in what mobile connectivity makes possible.”

Shift in thinking

The 254Mbit/s figure is notable given that uplink speeds of that order are typically associated with high-end fibre-to-the-home connections. However, Vodacom has not yet confirmed when the technology will be available to customers on a commercial basis, nor which handsets will support it. The company described the achievement as a “successful testing” rather than a commercial launch.

The operator did not disclose which spectrum bands or specific technical configuration underpinned the test — such as whether SuperUpload relies on supplementary uplink, uplink carrier aggregation or another approach — making it difficult to assess the broader implications for commercial deployment.

Still, the focus on uplink performance marks a meaningful shift in how South African operators are thinking about 5G. While early 5G marketing centred almost entirely on download speeds, the demands of modern cloud-first workloads are pushing upload capability up the priority list.

Vodacom has positioned the technology as supporting reduced latency and enhanced stability for video streaming, real-time communication and AI-powered business applications. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

