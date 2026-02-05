Vox Kiwi Wireless: fibre-like broadband for South African homes

Vox, a specialist provider of top-class internet and voice solutions for homes and business, has announced the launch of Vox Kiwi Home Wireless. The new consumer broadband service delivers a fibre-like experience without the need for trenching or cabling.

Powered by Tarana’s next-generation technology, Kiwi offers speeds of 50Mbit/s, 100Mbit/s and up to 200Mbit/s on an uncapped, unshaped and unthrottled line.

Designed for South African households that don’t have access to fibre and where installation is prohibitively slow or expensive, Kiwi Wireless offers customers a simpler wireless alternative, one that delivers exceptional connectivity without the need for extensive infrastructure or disruption.

“Consumers have told us that they want fibre quality internet without the hassle and with no fair-use policies or unpredictable throttling,” says Nikita Appelman, product manager for wireless at Vox.

“Vox Kiwi Home Wireless is a smooth and simple alternative to disruptive trenching or fibre installation delays, offering consistent, high-quality connectivity people can rely on. Installation is also painless – a small, flat panel antenna is mounted on the roof connected to a router inside the home.”

Accessibility

Vox Kiwi Home Wireless is also launching at an affordable price point, making it an accessible choice for consumers.

It costs R849/month for the 50Mbit/s service with installation priced at just R999 as a once-off fee. This upfront cost is competitive, lowering the barrier to entry for households wanting a trusted connectivity solution that doesn’t leave their wallet gasping. The 100Mbit/s service is available for R1 039/month and it is possible to upgrade to the 200Mbit/s option if the home fits specific conditions, such as proximity to high sites.

Proven track record

Vox has a proven track record. The service spans more than five million homes across South Africa, spanning both major metros and smaller towns.

“Vox Kiwi Home Wireless is giving South Africans more choice,” says Appelman. “If you can’t get fibre or you don’t want the wait and disruption that comes with installing fibre, then you can use Kiwi to get connected almost immediately. The service is fast and consistent and is designed to deliver high-quality connectivity.”

Vox Kiwi Home Wireless with the Vox backing, brings unmatched quality and reliability and a fresh and innovative new product offering to the South African consumer. Available to order now, with installations handled directly by Vox’s national support and service teams, Kiwi Wireless is the perfect fit for consumers who want access to the digital lifestyle without having to hurry up and wait for fibre.

