Watch | Webinar: Balancing innovation with enablement - TechCentral

In this information-packed on-demand webinar, subject matter experts from Dell and Aptronics unpack the disconnect between rapid innovations and organisations’ ability to implement them.

“The rapid advances in technology innovation have created a gap between organisational enablement and available tools, simply because innovation is happening so quickly,” says Sunny Desai, executive for solutions, engineering and services at Aptronics.

Top emerging technologies are enjoying growing spend. For example, artificial intelligence markets are predicted to grow from US$21-billion to $190-billion by 2025; voice technology will triple by 2023 to $80-billion, and edge computing will likely grow to 175 zettabytes by 2025.

“If businesses haven’t already begun upskilling staff, and embarking on change management strategies to encourage support and uptake, they will lag and it will take them a long time to enable emerging and new innovations,” says Desai.

What businesses require, he says, is a dedicated enablement channel that will allow organisations, vendors and partners to collaborate, thus driving required technologies in the ecosystems of businesses.

The bridge

These leading technology innovations are driving cloud adoption – evidenced by the fact that 95% of business leaders have adopted cloud services in 2020.

And the bridge, allowing organisations to rapidly implement and enable these innovations is multicloud.

“The key here is to leverage a multicloud strategy,” says Greg McDonald, Dell Technologies’ director of systems engineering. “The secret sauce for organisations is to use a combination of clouds to get the best features and functionality out of all of them.”

And then, McDonald continues, “there is the research showing that customers and partners focusing on the CX (customer experience) part of the delivery will better suit revenue requirements, and keep businesses in check and operating in the new world.”

But, unless the bridge is firmly in place, migration services will fail – and this is due mainly to what the marketplace is battling with, namely a lack of skills.

To learn how more on to make the most of innovation, and deal with enablement and migration hurdles, view this on-demand webinar here.