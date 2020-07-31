Webinar: Cybersecurity – where should your focus be? - TechCentral

Webinar: Cybersecurity – where should your focus be?

The first step in any security installation should be a full analysis of risk – where do your most pressing vulnerabilities lie, and how do you priorities addressing them?

The lockdown landscape has exposed businesses to new security challenges. This is why Performanta, together with Check Point will be delivering a free-to-attend webinar that will provide attendees with practical, information-driven solutions, and a cybersecurity framework to ensure absolute protection.

Performanta’s Gerhard Swart will present on “How to effectively build a security road map with the view of aligning to the NIST Cyber Security Framework and the NIST Privacy Framework in order to build compliance around the Protection of Personal Information Act”.

Check Point’s Matan Burstein will present an interesting take on “Coronavirus: the day after; preparing for the next global crisis — a cyber pandemic”.

Who should attend?

This webinar is specifically for enterprise and commercial mid-market managers across various industries in security- and cyber-related roles and functions and people with user device challenges and securing them on their networks.

