Why digital enablement is the missing piece your strategy forgot

Digital transformation has become the corporate mantra of the decade. It’s in every strategy deck, every conference keynote and every tech vendor pitch.

But after years of chasing innovation, many organisations are waking up to the same uncomfortable reality: despite the buzz, they’re not all that transformed.

The reason? A lack of enablement.

“Digital transformation without digital enablement is like attempting a renovation using only a hammer. And yet it’s surprisingly common – systems are rebranded, apps are re-launched, cloud credits are burned, but the underlying complexity, fragmentation and risk remain. The result is not long-term resilience or agility. It’s what I call surface-level digital: initiatives that look modern on the outside but are fundamentally misaligned underneath,” explains Tony van der Linden, CIO at international software solutions company BBD.

The illusion of progress

He goes on to say that when speaking to industry leaders, from banks and insurers to telecommunication operators and public sector institutions, a consistent theme emerges: there’s been a lot of motion, but not always forward movement. Many have embraced new tools, adopted cloud services or digitised processes. But fewer have stepped back to ask the bigger questions:

Are our systems architected to evolve?

Can we scale without chaos?

Is our tech aligned to business outcomes – or just activity?

These questions are at the heart of digital enablement, but too often they go unanswered in the rush to “transform”.

“It’s not that transformation isn’t important. But it needs structure, clarity and the right foundations. Without that, organisations risk falling into what we at BBD call technical theatre: impressive-sounding deployments that don’t meaningfully reduce risk, improve performance or support long-term goals,” notes Van der Linden.

Digital enablement: a foundation, not a feature

True digital enablement is less flashy, but far more strategic. It’s what makes transformation sustainable. It’s the capability to evolve on your terms, to modernise safely, scale sensibly and deliver outcomes that hold up five years from now, not just five sprints.

BBD defines digital enablement as the intersection of architecture, insight, and readiness. It’s not about what you deploy – it’s about what you enable your business to do next.

This starts with visibility. “Our Focus (FinOps Cost and Usage Specification) framework, for instance, is a 12-lens diagnostic used to assess everything from architecture and infrastructure to skills, governance and experience. The idea isn’t to score vendors or assign blame, it’s to surface hidden technical debt, skills debt and misalignments that silently block progress. Without this view, it’s impossible to know where to optimise or where risk lives” explains Van der Linden.

But enablement goes beyond diagnosis. It’s about activating change – with clear road maps, fit-for-purpose tooling, modular architectures and strong user experience foundations. It’s about equipping your teams with the right processes, patterns and culture to deliver at speed; without burning out or breaking things. It is about creating opportunities for your employees to pay back the skills debt they have incurred over time. And it’s about building systems that adapt as your business evolves – not ones that get replaced every five years.

Why so many get stuck

So why don’t more organisations take this approach? In short: pressure and noise.

In a market that rewards speed, there’s often an implicit belief that faster means better. But speed without strategy leads to rework. And in the long run, rework costs far more than doing it right from the start.

There’s also a tendency to outsource strategy to artificial intelligence and associated tools. We’ve seen businesses “transform” by deploying new customer relationship management platforms or microservices stacks, only to find that their people, processes and governance weren’t ready to support it.

“Enablement doesn’t resist technology, but it insists on using it well. That means assessing readiness before roll-out. It means training teams, refining interfaces, automating intelligently and architecting for performance and scale. It means architecting your platforms not just for today’s use case, but tomorrow’s unknowns” he notes.

Five questions to ask before you ‘transform’

To move from transformation to enablement, Van der Linden encourages businesses to step back and ask:

Do we have visibility into our current digital landscape – from strategy to code? Without a clear view, you’re optimising blind. Is our architecture built to evolve, or is it rigid and dependent on key individuals? Modernisation without modularity is a short-lived win. Are our people and processes ready for the change we’re driving? No tool can succeed in a system that’s not prepared to use it well. Is this project solving a real problem – or just buying a solution looking for one? Tech-first thinking often introduces more complexity than it removes. Will this decision make future change easier, or harder? Enablement is about removing friction – not kicking it down the road.

Enablement in action

The good news? When done right, digital enablement delivers real, measurable impact.

Van der Linden explains that BBD has helped clients consolidate fragmented platforms into unified customer experiences, reducing costs and boosting reliability. They’ve built scalable software as a service systems for thousands of users and delivered cloud migrations that improved security while reducing their total cost of ownership. In every case, the difference wasn’t just the tech – it was the clarity, structure and strategic intent behind it.

That’s what sets enablement apart. It doesn’t just modernise – it multiplies your ability to deliver value.

Outlasting the noise

Digital transformation might be a buzzword. But digital enablement? That’s your moat.

It’s what protects your business from instability. It’s what gives your teams confidence to build, experiment and scale. It’s what future-proofs your platforms, aligns your decisions and ensures your investments keep paying off.

So the next time you hear someone pitch a transformation project, ask a simple question: is this built to last – or just built to look good? BBD knows which one they’d bet on.

About BBD

A leading international provider of bespoke software solutions, BBD’s four decades of technical and domain expertise spans the education, financial services, insurance, gaming, telecommunications and public sectors. BBD employs over 1 200 highly skilled, motivated and experienced IT professionals, curating flexible teams from our hubs across South Africa, India, the Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. BBD is a 51% black-owned and level-1 B-BBEE partner, with a 135% B-BBEE recognition. For more, visit BBD or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok or YouTube.