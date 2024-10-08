Join this Workday event in Sandton for finance professionals

The role of finance professionals is evolving, and the challenges they face are significant. Finance leaders face the critical challenge of evolving into effective business partners. This isn’t easy in a financial landscape that is constantly in flux, driven by technological advancements and shifting geopolitical and market dynamics.

As entities grow and adapt, the role of finance practitioners has expanded far beyond traditional number crunching. They are now expected to act as strategic advisors, driving key business decisions that shape the future of their firms. This shift shines a light on the importance of these leaders being armed not just with analytical skills but also with strategic thinking and leadership capabilities.

Seats are limited – click here to register

However, it’s hard to focus on these capabilities while grappling with cumbersome manual processes and persistent system issues that hinder their ability to deliver actionable insights. These outdated processes can create bottlenecks that slow down decision making and inhibit the finance function’s overall effectiveness.

Moreover, reliance on manual data entry and reconciliation can lead to errors, which can undermine the credibility of financial reporting and analysis. Finance teams must confront the reality that their time is often spent on administrative tasks rather than strategic initiatives.

Keeping pace with rapid change

At the same time, the demands for strategic financial guidance are greater than ever. Chief financial officers and other finance professionals must not only keep pace with rapid changes in regulations, technology and market conditions but also proactively contribute to their companies’ success. This means they need to thoroughly reflect on their teams’ capabilities to provide insightful analysis and recommendations and to identify any gaps that could hamper their ability to meet the business’s goals.

Today, finance systems must demonstrate agility in adapting to ever-changing data models and processes. In a world where real-time data and analytics are becoming the norm, finance leaders need to see that their systems can handle evolving requirements seamlessly. This adaptability is crucial for supporting informed decision making and maintaining a competitive edge.

Embracing modern technologies

To become effective business partners, finance leaders must address systemic inefficiencies, embrace modern technologies, and foster a culture of continuous improvement within their teams. By doing so, they can position themselves — and their firms — for long-term success in a dynamic and competitive landscape.

With this in mind, Workday is hosting an exclusive event on 23 October 2024 at the JSE. The morning is tailored to CFOs and finance professionals and will focus on modernising finance functions. Themed “Transforming Finance: The Future of Financial Services with Workday Financials”, the event will showcase how Workday Financials can transform financial management, offering insights on improving efficiency, enhancing business insights and future-proofing financial operations in a changing landscape.

A host of benefits

There are many compelling reasons why you should attend. For one, you’ll have an opportunity to gain valuable insights from a prominent speaker from a Big Four firm, who will share how leading organisations are adapting to shifts in financial management. This session will focus on leveraging modern solutions that help maintain competitiveness in an ever-evolving business landscape.

Also, explore how Workday Financials can revolutionise your finance function. Attendees will discover advanced features such as real-time reporting, streamlined processes and robust compliance capabilities — all designed to drive business success and enhance overall efficiency.

Then, there’ll be an opportunity to connect with fellow CFOs and finance leaders in a collaborative environment. This is a unique opportunity to share experiences, address common challenges and uncover collaborative solutions. The focused setting helps to build meaningful connections that can lead to valuable partnerships and insights.

Attendees can experience live demonstrations of Workday Financials. These sessions will showcase comprehensive tools tailored to meet specific needs, improve operational efficiency and simplify complex processes. You will have the chance to see firsthand how these solutions can enhance your finance functions.

Finally, delegates will hear how Workday Financials aligns with modern industry trends and technologies. This segment will emphasise the importance of ensuring your finance function remains competitive and adaptable in a rapidly changing environment. You will also discover strategies to future-proof your financial operations and enhance your organisation’s agility.

Agenda highlights include:

JSE market opening : Experience the excitement of the opening of the market at the JSE.

Experience the excitement of the opening of the market at the JSE. Keynote address: “Navigating the Future of Financial Management: Insights from a Big Four Perspective.”

“Navigating the Future of Financial Management: Insights from a Big Four Perspective.” Workday Financials showcase: Live demonstrations of key functionalities and benefits.

Live demonstrations of key functionalities and benefits. Interactive Q&A session : Engage directly with experts to discuss your specific challenges and questions.

: Engage directly with experts to discuss your specific challenges and questions. Networking lunch and round tables: Collaborate with industry peers and experts in an interactive setting.

The event is exclusively for CFOs, financial controllers and senior finance leaders who want to elevate their finance functions and adopt modern, efficient solutions. If you are dedicated to innovation and strategic growth, this event is tailored for you. Don’t miss out – click here to register today.

Read more articles by Workday on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: