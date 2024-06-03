TCS+ | Workday and Altron on leadership, and driving meaningful change

In the latest episode of Workday’s Changemakers series with TechCentral, we speak to Altron Group chief operating officer Collin Govender and Workday South Africa MD Kiv Moodley about leadership and the role of technology in modern organisations.

Govender kicks off the conversation by sharing his views on the significant changes that Altron has been through in recent years. He also unpacks his new role in the organisation, and what his day-to-day role entails now.

The two men then discuss their working relationship, including Altron’s use of Workday’s software and what this has allowed the JSE-listed technology firm to achieve through its business transformation.

Watch or listen to the episode below

Moodley then unpacks how the role played by Govender at Altron fits into Workday’s philosophy around changemakers in South Africa.

Finally, Govender turns to a passion of his, and a topic he has spoken to TechCentral about on previous occasions, namely leadership and its role not only in the success of companies but also of countries. He speaks to how technology can play a role in driving meaningful organisational change.

Don’t miss a great discussion!

For more on TechCentral from Workday, including previous episodes in the Changemakers series, please click here.

Watch this episode of TCS+

Listen to this episode of TCS+

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+ and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

TCS

TCS Legends

TCS+