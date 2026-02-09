Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Series launches with podcast recorded at Tugela Falls

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration between tech and content, Xiaomi teamed up with the New Gen Podcast to do something no one has attempted before: record The Toughest Podcast Ever at the summit of Tugela Falls, Africa’s tallest waterfall and the second tallest in the world.

For Xiaomi, bringing its South Africa flagship models, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 into one of the most demanding landscapes in the country was a deliberate decision: to take a tough device into a terrain that demands durability, dependability and long-lasting performance.

Working with New Gen hosts Bruce, Siv, Fargo and Domingos, the brand intentionally put both creators and technology through something unpredictable and unrehearsed. The result was the culmination of a challenge that tested physical endurance, mental focus and technological reliability when under pressure.

The brand put both creators and technology through something unpredictable and unrehearsed

The idea to launch the Redmi Note 15 Series in an unorthodox way was sparked by an on-air moment where the New Gen hosts openly spoke about wanting to do something different in 2026. Something tough, daring and genuinely outside of the norm. They challenged brands to back an idea that had never been done before, jokingly saying, “If any brand is listening, back us, throw anything at us, we’re ready.” Xiaomi listened, dared them into a once-in-a-lifetime experience and so the adventure began.

Speaking about the unusual launch, Iris Cao, Xiaomi South Africa marketing manager, said: “Recording podcasts is usually about comfortable chairs, curated aesthetics and perfectly placed on-the-table coffee mugs. But remove those comforts, step out of the city and take on an unforgettable hike where you walk for five hours across challenging terrain, climbing vertical chain ladders over 20m high while battling inconsistent weather, and you get something entirely different.

Pushed to the limits

“When you are physically pushed to your limits, the performative theatrics drop. What remains is you, your effort and your Redmi Note 15.”

She added: “We also learned something else. Many of us were terrified of heights. That fear gets loud when your legs are jelly, and you’re hundreds of metres up, struggling but still showing up. That’s exactly the moment you don’t want your tech to let you down, and in that regard, the Redmi Note 15 Series’ ability to take breathtaking scenic views and its battery life far outperformed all of us.”

The Redmi Note 15 Series launch experience also reflects how podcasts are no longer limited to small audiences or niche communities.

Podcasting is growing rapidly both locally and globally. South African podcast listeners skew young, with approximately 61% aged between 18 and 34, making the format one of the most effective ways for brands to connect with digitally savvy audiences. Globally, the medium continues to expand, with over half a billion listeners each year and numbers still rising.

In a world where attention is the toughest currency to earn, podcast listeners are choosing to give creators dedicated time and focus. They tune in for honest conversations, long-form ideas, and stories that feel personal. That is what The Toughest Podcast Ever represents.

This goes beyond a product launch experience for Xiaomi, it reflects what the Redmi Note 15 Series stands for: technology that does not remove hard things, but is engineered to meet the demands of everyday use, helping users stay present, capture what matters and keep going when conditions test both people and performance.

For the New Gen Podcast hosts, who are generally urban citizens and always filming in the city, this was not a regular podcast. It was a reminder that the strongest stories are not created in comfort. They are earned. During the hiking experience, Fargo expressed how “this is the craziest thing I’ve done in my life”, and post that Domingos playfully noted that it took him “over three days to recover”.

Don’t miss it

The podcast episode, alongside behind-the-scenes content from the climb and recording, is rolling out across digital and social platforms, offering audiences a closer look at what it takes to create content at altitude. The Redmi Note 15 Series Toughest Podcast Ever premieres on the New Gen Podcast on 12 February 2026 at 3pm.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi is where curious minds gather. Founded in April 2010 as a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core, Xiaomi today ranks among the top three smartphone companies worldwide. Xiaomi’s mission is to build amazing products to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through technology. The company is also committed to building a sustainable world, designing responsibly and producing sustainably. Follow Xiaomi South Africa on : Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X and mi.com/za.