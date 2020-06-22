XMPie: Creating personalised experiences - TechCentral

XMPie offers software solutions for some of today’s marketing challenges. XMPie is a Xerox company. The XMPie platform has many solutions that feature the ability to create personalised marketing campaigns across several channels – print, Web, e-mail, mobile, video and other media. Personalisation draws attention to your message and is more likely to engage your customer to interact with your company.

XMPie can also provide you with online Web to print stores with campaign management, tracking and reporting. The online experience can be personalised using the tools in the XMPie array of products. Please see the XMPie website for detailed information on the solutions available. Case studies will give you ideas on how to best leverage XMPie solutions for your business and work processes. The XMPie YouTube channel has a large library of videos to help you get information and ideas for how you can best use XMPie.

To learn more about XMPie and download a free trial please visit the XMPie website. More information in detail can be found on the XMPie website where you will find explanations of all the products offered by XMPie. There are case studies that highlight the success that businesses have had with the XMPie products as well as information on training available. Trial versions and videos are also available. Support tools are also available on the XMPie website including a knowledge base, tutorials, documentation and more.

Look at what is available and how these products can enhance your targeted and personalised communications with and for your customers.

About Altron Bytes Document Solutions

Altron Bytes Document Solutions (Altron BDS) is Africa’s leading document management technology and services company and the largest Xerox distributor in the world. It is the authorised Xerox distributor in 26 sub-Saharan countries, offering the complete range of Xerox document equipment, software solutions and services. BDS forms part of JSE listed Allied Electronics Corporation.