TechCentral opens new production studio as commercial offering expands

TechCentral has marked the first anniversary of its partnership with Publishared by opening a new, purpose-built studio for video interviews, podcasts and branded content production, as the publishing business moves further into full-service media and content services for the business and technology sector.

The studio is now home to TechCentral’s flagship podcasts, including the TechCentral Show, and is being used for branded content work produced in partnership with commercial clients.

“The studio allows us to offer clients strong production quality alongside the editorial credibility and audience access that only TechCentral can provide in the South African business sector,” said Michelle Losco, founder of Publishared, which handles TechCentral’s commercial partnerships. “That combination is what sets us apart. We’re positioning as a full-service media and content partner for the business and technology sector, not only a publisher.”

The studio is now home to TechCentral’s flagship podcasts, including the TechCentral Show

The transaction between NewsCentral Media – TechCentral’s publisher – and Publishared was announced in April 2025, bringing together TechCentral’s editorial operation with a dedicated commercial team led by Losco, a veteran of South African B2B media.

Twelve months in, readership has continued to grow, advertiser demand has followed, and the commercial pipeline has expanded as brands look to reach South Africa’s business and technology decision makers in a trusted environment.

TechCentral founder and editor Duncan McLeod said the partnership has deliberately preserved a strict separation between editorial and commercial functions.

Platform for technology leaders

“Our readers are senior business and technology decision makers,” McLeod said. “They know when a publication is serving its advertisers ahead of its audience. We’ve maintained a clear separation between editorial and commercial from day one, and that’s not changing. It’s the single most important reason TechCentral remains a platform that South Africa’s technology leaders continue to read.”

Sponsored content on TechCentral is clearly labelled and produced to a standard that is consistent with the rest of the site. Losco said that approach was commercially resonant.

“Brands tell us they want to be associated with credibility and with a publication their customers actually read. That’s a stronger proposition than chasing clicks.”

Year two will bring further expansion of the editorial team, additional branded content formats and a continued build-out of the combined company’s events programme, Losco said.