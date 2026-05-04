Securex South Africa 2026 – five expos under one roof

From 2 to 4 June 2026 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, five co-located events – Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo, Firexpo and RE+ South Africa – will bring together the full range of systems that keep organisations running.

With one free visitor badge, decision-makers can compare solutions side by side, see how they perform in practice and make faster, better-informed decisions in a single visit.

South African organisations are under growing pressure to manage risk, maintain compliance and keep operations running in an environment shaped by energy constraints, rising costs and increasingly complex infrastructure.

There is a clear shift towards integrating operational systems into a single, more visible environment

Recent data underlines the scale of the challenge. Many businesses still face frequent, unpredictable outages, with some experiencing six to nine grid failures a month and up to 132 hours without power in certain periods.

Even short disruptions carry a measurable cost. A mid-sized business can lose thousands of rand in profit per hour of downtime, while a single outage can cost smaller firms more than R200 000 per incident once lost productivity and revenue are factored in.

The issue is not a lack of technology. Most organisations already have security systems, safety processes, building management tools and some form of backup power in place. The problem is that these systems are typically deployed and managed in isolation, making it harder to identify risks early, reduce downtime and control costs.

From separate systems to connected operations

Fragmented systems create hidden inefficiencies. Energy is wasted, maintenance becomes reactive and critical issues are often only identified once they have already disrupted operations.

There is a clear shift towards integrating operational systems into a single, more visible environment. When security, safety, facilities management, fire protection and energy systems are connected, organisations gain real-time visibility into performance, respond faster to issues and reduce operational risk.

Register for free to secure your access

Several overlapping pressures are driving this shift: increasing regulatory scrutiny across workplace safety and compliance; greater reliance on uninterrupted power in commercial and industrial environments; wider adoption of digital monitoring and automation technologies; and the need to reduce operational inefficiencies in a constrained economy.

In practical terms, this means organisations can move from reactive problem-solving to proactive performance management – reducing downtime, improving reliability and protecting revenue.

The cost of not seeing the full picture

South Africa’s energy constraints have exposed a broader operational issue. For more than a decade, electricity supply has struggled to meet demand, contributing to production losses and reduced economic output.

The financial impact is not limited to energy. Compliance failures, delayed maintenance and disconnected response systems can compound the problem, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics and commercial property, where downtime has a direct effect on revenue.

When systems operate in silos, these risks are harder to manage. When they are connected, organisations can identify issues earlier, reduce disruption and maintain more consistent performance across sites.

See how systems work together in practice

One of the biggest challenges in improving operations is that most decisions are still based on specifications rather than real-world performance. From 2 to 4 June, the five co-located shows provide a practical environment in which decision-makers can see how systems perform under real conditions, compare multiple suppliers side by side, understand how solutions integrate across departments and engage directly with technical experts.

“The value lies less in the individual shows and more in how they overlap. Security systems, workplace safety solutions, building management tools, fire protection technologies and energy infrastructure are presented together, reflecting how they are deployed in practice. Bringing these sectors together allows decision-makers to understand how systems interact, rather than evaluating them in isolation,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Montgomery Group Africa.

Operational performance as a systems problem

The shift towards connected operations reflects a broader change in how organisations approach performance.

Workplace safety is increasingly linked to productivity and staff retention. Facilities management is tied to energy efficiency and asset performance. Fire protection is influenced by building design and occupancy patterns, while energy systems underpin almost every operational process.

Evaluating these elements together allows organisations to reduce procurement time from weeks to days, avoid costly mismatches between systems, improve uptime and operational reliability and make better-informed investment decisions.

Register now to secure your visit

For organisations facing ongoing energy uncertainty, compliance pressure and operational complexity, the ability to see, compare and evaluate systems in one place can significantly improve the speed and accuracy of decision-making.

This opportunity is limited to three days. Register for free to secure your access, avoid queues on the day and plan a focused visit to the five co-located shows from 2 to 4 June at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Organisations wishing to exhibit at Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo, Firexpo or RE+ South Africa can contact the team on [email protected] or [email protected] to book a space or take up a sponsorship opportunity.