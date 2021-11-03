Yahoo pulls out of China

Yahoo, the dot-com pioneer that’s now part of Apollo Global Management’s media empire, is getting out of China because of the mounting hurdles to doing business in the country.

“In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of 1 November,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. “Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open Internet. We thank our users for their support.”

Yahoo follows LinkedIn, the professional-networking site owned by Microsoft, in decamping from China. That company said it was packing up last month, becoming the last major US social media provider to leave. LinkedIn, which entered China in 2014, said it made the decision in light of “a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China”.

Apollo agreed to buy most of Yahoo earlier this year as part of its acquisition of Verizon Media for US$5-billion. Verizon Communications, the US wireless giant, had assembled that business out of longstanding Internet brands, including Yahoo and AOL. Yahoo was once a dominant provider of online services, with the most popular website, as well as search and e-mail offerings. — Reported by Nick Turner, (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP