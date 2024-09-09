The 10 most expensive homes on Airbnb in South Africa

From luxurious beachside villas to a bush hideout worthy of Bond villain status, TechCentral has a look at Airbnb’s most expensive – and luxurious – in South Africa.

A week’s stay in the most expensive of these mansions is enough to buy a decent-sized apartment in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs – only these rentals are paid for upfront, in cash, and not through a 20-year bond that chains you to your bank.

Nine of these 10 Airbnb listings are – perhaps not surprisingly – in the Cape Town area, no doubt aimed at well-heeled international tourists spending dollars, euros or yen.

A note: rental pricing can fluctuate depending on the season, with the Christmas period usually attracting between 30% and 50% more than off-peak rates. In this analysis, rates given are not based on any particular time of the year, but rather based on an assumed average listing price.

Here, then, are the 10 most expensive Airbnbs available for rent in South Africa:

10. Villa Vista – Fresnaye, Cape Town: R101 429/night

Etched into the mountainside with a fantastic view of the Atlantic Ocean, Villa Vista features five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, accommodating up to 10 guests at a time. This open-plan property has elevator access and all bedrooms feature a king bed with their own balconies and ocean views.

9. Cape Kloof – Gardens, Cape Town: R105 000/night

Cape Kloof is nestled in a tranquil and trendy enclave within the city limits, a short drive from Clifton beach and Lion’s Head. According to the description on Airbnb, the design of Cape Kloof balances modernism and naturalism, harmonising beautifully with the landscape and maximising the mountain and ocean views. Amenities in this four-bed, four-bath villa include an in-house personal trainer and a private pool.

8. Kaleidoscope – Cape Town: R111 012/night

The four-bed, four-bath Kaleidoscope is a Cecil and Beyond design in the hillside above Clifton beach. Boasting “endless” ocean views, a private chef and a butler, Kaleidescope is a five-minute walk from the beach and can accommodate up to eight guests.

7. Beyond – Clifton, Cape Town: R115 000/night

Beyond is a six-bed, six-bath luxury villa on the Clifton hillside. It’s embedded in a designer estate. According the description on Airbnb, the main level is flanked by fire pits, opening to a grassy inner courtyard on one side and infinity pool on the other, while the entertainment level boasts a pool, ping pong table and a spa with a sauna and steam room.

6. Sea Lion – Cape Town: R135 000/night

Sea Lion is a four-bed, 5.5-bath villa near Clifton Beach. This modern-styled property features floating stairs, massive canvasses and life-sized statues that give a gallery-like experience to this hideaway retreat. Sea Lion accommodates up to 10 guests.

5. Pentagon – Clifton, Cape Town: R175 000/night

Pentagon is a five-bed, five-bath villa boasting breathtaking sea views, a private pool and movie theatre. In-house staff include a butler and private chef, and there’s a spa, too. Pentagon accommodates up to 10 guests.

4. 21 Nettleton – Clifton, Cape Town: R175 000/night

Not technically a home, 21 Nettleton in Clifton is a small, six-suite hotel designed by Craig Kaplan and Hugo Thomas Jonkowits. The property, described as a “stately boutique hotel on a lush garden hillside”, is minutes away from both the Clifton and Camps Bay beaches.

3. Hollywood Mansion – Camps Bay, Cape Town: R183 792/night

Just two minutes from the beach and 11 minutes from the city, Hollywood Mansion boasts breathtaking mountain and ocean views. This six-bed, six-bath property accommodates 10 adults and two children. Over and above the private pool, Hollywood Mansion also has a live-in butler and a movie theatre.

2. K Cottage – Plettenberg Bay: R185 000/night

The futuristic K Cottage sits on an elevated vantage point in a 55-acre garden reserve on Keurbooms Beach in Plettenberg Bay. Sporting an infinity pool, tennis court and home gym, this nestled property is a helipad and sphynx cat short of being the perfect Bond villain hideout. All four bedrooms are en suite, with a private chef available on site.

1. Iron Man House – Clifton, Cape Town: R230 000/night

Set against the rolling hills of Clifton, this Peerutin Karol design sits just below Sandy Coves, with Lion’s Head in the background. Sporting a sunken bar, a heated pool, a hot tub and a sauna, this six-bed, 6.5-bath villa accommodates up to 12 guests. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

