6 ways to improve your candidate experience

Traditionally, IT recruitment processes have tended to focus on finding the best talent, hiring and onboarding the best candidate, and then retaining talent for as long as possible. Skills shortages within the sector have made ticking these boxes increasingly important, but there is a critical element that many organisations are not factoring in: what happens to candidates who do not get the job?

The demand for talent is constant, fluctuating with economic and market conditions, but always involving job seekers and employers hiring, with dynamics shifting between candidate demand in strong times and employer leverage in tough times.

The result? In many cases, the candidate experience is lacking, and not only are candidates noticing, but they are sharing their experiences, and their “anti-referrals” are hurting brands.

Your business can stand out from the crowd and generate positive candidate buzz and long-term goodwill

The number one drawback highlighted by candidates in the 2023 Modern Candidate Experience Guide is poor communication from hiring teams. The 2023 Candidate Experience Report reveals similar data, with 54% of candidates saying they have walked away from a job due to poor communication, and a whopping 39% of candidates reporting being ghosted in just the last year. That’s almost half of all candidates who never heard back after sending in a CV or even being interviewed.

Candidates share their experiences, whether poor or positive, with others; according to the 2023 Global Candidate Experience Benchmark Research Report, specific feedback increases candidate referral willingness by 46% and relationship willingness by 47%, underscoring the importance of excellent communication for standing out and becoming an employer of choice in the competitive tech sector.

Employers can choose to ignore the cost of candidate frustration and resentment, but that’s risky, especially as labour shortages continue to loom across South Africa. Even AI can’t fill the gap of tech service and knowledge workers. Proactively addressing candidate experience can become a powerful competitive opportunity for employers. Here’s how to take advantage of this opportunity.

1. Prioritise building and maintaining a positive employer brand

Transparency, timely communication and constructive feedback are essential components of a positive candidate experience. Candidates should feel valued and respected, even if they are not selected for the position. This generates goodwill and leaves a positive impression, encouraging candidates to consider future opportunities with the company and to share their experiences with other candidates. Never underestimate how well connected an industry can be, particularly in a specialised sector like technology.

2. Leverage technology thoughtfully

While AI and other technologies streamline recruitment processes, they must augment—not replace—human connections. It’s important to enhance transparency and personalisation across the hiring process. Technology can make the recruitment more efficient, benefiting the employer/candidate relationship, but the importance of human connection remains critical. Employers should assess their candidate experience to determine where to leverage technology and where to build relationships.

3. Actively manage your online reputation

Address negative feedback professionally and constructively to demonstrate that the company cares about its reputation and is committed to making improvements. Encouraging current employees to share their positive experiences can also help balance the narrative and present a more accurate picture of the company culture. Most importantly, don’t ignore negative feedback. It might always be accurate, particularly if an employee did not get the job, but there is always room for improvement.

4. Rethink feedback

Organisations need a holistic approach to candidate feedback. Instead of collecting data at a single point in time, feedback should be gathered throughout the candidate journey. Candidates going through interviews may recall specific feedback better immediately after the hiring journey. Similarly, candidates not selected for a position may provide more realistic and informative feedback and represent a larger segment of the population.

5. Build strong relationships with potential candidates and industry professionals

This can be achieved through networking events, partnerships with educational institutions, and participation in industry conferences. Establishing a talent pipeline and maintaining regular contact with potential candidates can ensure that the company is top of mind when candidates are ready to make a career move.

6. Focus on the positive

For organisations with many candidates, addressing the entire experience can be daunting. Instead, start small and focus on positive opportunities. Small, positive touches can make a significant difference. This includes personalised notes from hiring managers, welcome signs, paid parking for onsite interviews, small pieces of swag, and shortening the application process. Even small improvements can create a competitive advantage for employers.

How to become an employer of choice

The solution to improving your organisation’s ability to attract and retain suitable candidates starts with your candidates and future candidates. By implementing these strategies, your business can stand out from the crowd and generate positive candidate buzz and long-term goodwill for growth and success.