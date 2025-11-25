A breath of fresh air: how LG Dryer is helping create healthier homes

We invest in our well-being in countless ways from the food we eat to the air we breathe. Yet, the starting point for a truly healthy and comfortable home environment is often overlooked: the laundry room. For many South African families, allergens are a daily reality, triggered by everything from pollen and dust mites to pet hair clinging to the fabrics we touch.

An appliance like the LG Vivace Dryer is therefore designed to offer more than just dry clothes; it’s engineered to actively improve well-being, save precious time and integrate seamlessly into a modern home.

A healthier home, one load at a time

With the right appliance, you can significantly minimise exposure to allergens and ease frustrating symptoms like sneezing and itching. The LG Vivace Dryer helps families breathe easier with its life-changing allergy care programme.

Using a consistent, high-temperature drying cycle, this feature is proven to get rid of the common allergens that become trapped in fabrics. This means a child who suffers from asthma can breathe more easily at bedtime, snuggled up in their freshly cleaned pyjamas. It means you can enjoy a cuddle on the couch with a furry friend without suffering from a sneezing fit later.

“The Vivace Dryer does more than just dry your laundry with ease; it dries it with care and comfort in mind,” says Carol Guedes, consumer electronics sales head at LG Electronics South Africa. “With a certification by the British Allergy Foundation, the allergy care programme reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites, proving that LG is focused on technology that promotes a healthier, happier home life for families.”

The convenience of a self-maintaining appliance

Laundry can feel like an endless chore, especially when added to an already long list of household tasks. The Vivace Dryer is designed to remove some of this burden with its auto cleaning condenser, a self-cleaning system that automatically washes lint and debris from the machine’s condenser after each cycle. This ensures the dryer remains clean and efficient without you having to clean it by hand, giving you one less thing to worry about.

Furthermore, the LG dual filter system captures unwanted lint, dust and pet hair with a double-layer filter that enhances hygiene and reduces the need for frequent cleaning. Together, these features save time and energy, allowing you to focus on what matters most, whether that’s enjoying family time or simply catching a well-deserved break.

Also, since high electricity costs are such a key concern for South Africans, energy efficiency in appliances really is non-negotiable. The LG Vivace Dryer addresses this head-on with an A+++ energy rating – the highest possible on the scale – promising a significant reduction in monthly electricity bills without sacrificing performance.

Designed to complement your lifestyle

Gone are the days when laundry appliances were hidden away in a utility room. The LG Vivace Dryer is a design choice, created to be part of the modern home aesthetic. With its wide, tempered glass door, sleek digital controls and a choice of premium finishes, it’s a seamless blend of style and functionality. Once tried, never without an LG Dryer.

During October and November, 30 local content creators will spotlight LG’s Heat Pump Dryer through engaging social media stories and posts designed to educate consumers on its innovative, energy-saving technology.