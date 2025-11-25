Black Star November is here, and it’s Incredible for business

If you’re planning tech upgrades for home or work, Black Star November is your cue.

From 24 November to 1 December 2025, you’ll find incredible Black Friday deals! Get up to 50% off on essentials to move you forward: computing for productivity, gaming for next-level play, viewing and listening for immersive home or office entertainment, plus cellular, wearables and appliances that keep your routine running smoothly.

Even more excitingly, in the countdown to Black Friday, even bigger Black Star deals will drop, meaning exclusive “one day only” deals and extended savings on leading tech and appliances, both in-store and online. Make sure to check in regularly and lock in the deals of a lifetime.

Incredible pairs a best-in-class experience across 80-plus stores with a seamless online shopping experience

What keeps it effortless is the Incredible experience. As South Africa’s go-to tech and appliance destination, Incredible pairs a best-in-class experience across 80-plus stores with a seamless online shopping experience, so you can browse your way and still get the same expert guidance.

Tech experts help you choose the right fit for your lifestyle, and the post-purchase support keeps devices performing long after unboxing. Write your wish list, track the drops and secure serious value while choice is widest.

It’s definitely the smart way to get shopping fit for the festive season: avoid the rush, upgrade confidently and get the best tech this Black Star November. How? With the Incredible difference.

Value-added services and support you can count on

With Incredible, great deals meet support you can count on from day one. Incredible’s in-store tech experts guide your purchase, then set you up with walk-out-working so your new device is configured before you leave. You can keep everything running smoothly with free diagnostic checks, repairs, virus removal and data backup all at affordable prices.

With warranties on selected products you can be sure to protect your spend, and Incredible’s trade-in programme helps you unlock value from older devices when you’re ready to upgrade. At Incredible, every purchase becomes an enabler: empowering you to live without limits, work like a boss and surround yourself with innovation and expert advice and support to make the right choices.

Payment options: flexible by design

Upgrades matter in a tech-dependent world, and affordability shouldn’t hold you back. That’s why Incredible offers flexible payment options, letting you choose the route that suits your budget. Get your tech on-contract with MTN, Telkom or Vodacom for predictable monthly costs, spread bigger buys on credit with up to 36 months to pay or use split your payment over 12 months with a store account for you and the whole family. Terms and conditions are transparent and accessible online, so you can compare options easily and choose what works for you.

Dream big – create more and push the limits this November

The right gadgets make everyday life easier and more empowering. A faster laptop means sharper focus to work like a boss. A smart TV and soundbar turn movie nights into a home cinema experience, where wearable tech meets function and energy-efficient appliances save time while lightening the load. With Black Star November, you can unlock even more savings – so don’t miss out. Visit incredible.co.za or a store near you today to shop, save and checkout this November.